Prometheus Hyperscale Secures Unanimous Conditional Use Permit Approval from Uinta County Commissioners

Key permitting milestone reached for 1.25 GW flagship Wyoming campus

LYMAN, Wyo., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Hyperscale yesterday received unanimous Conditional Use Permit approval from the Uinta County Board of Commissioners for its flagship data center campus near Evanston, Wyoming. The vote represents a significant permitting milestone for the 506-acre site, which is designed for 1.25 GW of initial capacity with a development path to 5 GW.

The approval came after an extensive public engagement process and a formal presentation to the board.

"This unanimous approval reflects the strength of the project's fundamentals and the depth of community engagement we've built in Uinta County," said Trevor Neilson, President of Prometheus Hyperscale.

Project Highlights

The Evanston campus will operate as a fully islanded microgrid, generating power on-site through high-efficiency natural gas engines and turbines with no draw on the public utility grid, eliminating interconnection queue exposure and ratepayer impact as regulatory risk factors. The facility's closed-loop liquid cooling architecture requires no draw from local water supplies, with total campus water consumption projected at the equivalent of roughly 15 homes annually.

University of Wyoming Center for Business and Economic Analysis projects a $3.1 billion economic impact through 2032, with $184 million in state tax revenue generated during construction and $53 million annually once operational.

"We've been methodical about building the right foundation here, and today's unanimous vote validates that approach," said Trenton Thornock, Founder and Senior Advisor of Prometheus Hyperscale. "The site selection, community engagement, technical design, and economic structure were all built to clear the bar in a market where community and regulatory risk is increasingly the differentiating variable. We cleared it unanimously."

Construction is anticipated to begin within six months of final permitting, with the full 1.25 GW campus expected to be built out in phases over 48 to 60 months.

The Evanston campus is the first of multiple Prometheus Hyperscale sites in development, including Falls Ranch near Casper, Wyoming, designed for up to 1.25 GW in partnership with Casper Carbon Capture, and a Texas project developed alongside ENGIE and Conduit Power near the I-35 corridor.

For investor inquiries, contact: Abby Pick, Chief of Staff, Prometheus Hyperscale [email protected]

For media inquiries, contact: Stacie McDonald, Harry Marketing [email protected] 307.689.3592

About Prometheus Hyperscale

Prometheus Hyperscale puts energy first in powering the age of intelligence. Prometheus is building next generation hyperscale data centers to deliver efficient, scalable infrastructure for AI and the digital economy. Led by seasoned energy executives and deeply experienced data center developers, Prometheus is redefining how data centers are built—driving innovation, and speed to unlock the future of digital infrastructure. To learn more, visit PrometheusHyperscale.com or our LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/prometheus-hyperscale.

SOURCE Prometheus Hyperscale