Bernard Looney to Become Chief Executive Officer of Prometheus Hyperscale

Former bp CEO to Lead Company's $30+ Billion Hyperscale Data Center Projects

EVANSTON, Wyo., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Hyperscale, the high growth data center developer, is pleased to announce that Bernard Looney is to become Chairman and Chief Executive Officer as the company meets the growing demands for compute capacity for AI (Artificial Intelligence). Looney has been non-executive Chairman at the company since 2024. The combined role reflects his and the Board's commitment to the increased speed of execution of the company's strategy with particular emphasis on its plans for two hyperscale centers in Wyoming. He succeeds Trenton Thornock, the company's founder, who will remain involved as an Advisor and Board member.

Prometheus Hyperscale was founded by Trenton Thornock in 2020 with the mission of developing sustainable, efficient and scalable data centers for the age of AI. Under Thornock's leadership the company built the foundation to effectuate this mission through a combination of site selection, proprietary liquid cooling technology and its energy-first approach.

Looney is an experienced business leader who spent over 30 years at bp plc where he served as CEO from 2020 to 2023. During his bp career, Looney, an engineer, was responsible for some of the largest energy projects globally.

As CEO, Bernard will advance Prometheus Hyperscale's growth including two data center campuses in Evanston and Casper, Wyoming, totaling approximately 2.5GW and more than $30B in capex.

"As artificial intelligence and digital technologies continue to reshape our world, it is crucial that we build the necessary infrastructure responsibly. This is the mission we have set ourselves," said Looney. "Trenton's vision that Wyoming would become a center of AI infrastructure positioned Prometheus at the forefront of next-generation data center development. I am honored to be in a position to continue to benefit from Trenton's wisdom and counsel, and to work alongside the Prometheus team to lead the company through its next stage of growth."

"With the wealth of knowledge and operational experience gained from his three decades at one of the world's largest energy companies and the invaluable role he has played advising the company from its earliest days, there is truly no one better qualified than Bernard to take us into our next chapter," said Thornock.

"As Prometheus' projects advance, Bernard is exactly the right person to lead the company as we work to develop some of largest data center projects in the US," said Trevor Neilson, President of Prometheus Hyperscale. "I am grateful to Trenton for his visionary leadership to date and am looking forward to working alongside Bernard to bring the vision to life."

About Prometheus Hyperscale

Prometheus Hyperscale puts energy first in powering the age of intelligence. Prometheus is building next-generation hyperscale data centers to deliver efficient, scalable infrastructure for AI and the digital economy. Led by seasoned energy executives and deeply experienced data center developers, Prometheus' proprietary geothermal technology enables zero water use and sets a new standard for digital infrastructure. Prometheus is redefining how data centers are built—driving innovation, and speed to unlock the future of digital infrastructure. To learn more, visit PrometheusHyperscale.com or our LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/prometheus-hyperscale.

SOURCE Prometheus Hyperscale