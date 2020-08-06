Prominence's Staff "Blows Others' Away" in KLAS' Technical Services 2020 Report and Win Modern Healthcare's and Chicago's Best Places to Work Awards

These accolades from current and previous customers in KLAS are echoed by Modern Healthcare and Best and Brightest – both of which named Prominence a top place to work in 2020. Prominence has now garnered more than 30 awards for being a great place to work and delivering phenomenal service to their customers.

A director of business integration told KLAS, "Our engagement with Prominence is fantastic. I have worked with a lot of different consulting firms, and Prominence is an absolute partner. They have partnered with us strategically and tactically. They have great people. The resources that they provide are some of the best that are out there. For many years, our IS department has used three or four other firms, and the people from Prominence have blown the other firms' resources out of the water. The Prominence resources are knowledgeable and easy to work with. Everything about working with Prominence is a better experience."

"Prominence's consultants are the best in the industry by far. Prominence's leaders follow through with what they have laid out. We have used many consultants from many different firms. The level of knowledge, expertise, reliability, initiative, and execution is high. Prominence has people that are heads and shoulders above other consultants. Prominence is vetting and bringing on people under their umbrella in a way that is unlike any other vendor." -quote from a customer Director provided to KLAS.

Contact Prominence today to see available resources or and learn more: https://prominenceadvisors.com/contact-us/

About Prominence Advisors

Prominence helps healthcare organizations do more with their data to make healthcare smarter. Founded by former Epic managers, Prominence also offers KLAS-ranked Epic deployment services and strategic data governance products and services.

Their analytics platform and 45 pre-built accelerators enable healthcare organizations to deliver governed self-service solutions to the enterprise 4 times faster than traditional deployment models while leveraging data from any source.

