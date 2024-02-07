Prominence Advisors Rated Best in KLAS 2024 for HIT Staffing

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominence Advisors was ranked Best in KLAS in HIT Staffing with a score of 97.9. Additionally, Prominence is the only Technical Services firm to receive 100% would buy again, 100% does not charge for every little thing and 100% exceeds expectations from surveyed customers.
"Our team is consistently moving mountains for our clients," said Greg Cook, VP of Epic Services. "We're committed to placing the best resources to help you tackle your most challenging projects; from smaller, more immediate staffing needs to longer term, strategic implementations, our team of veteran advisors can help you succeed in your Epic journey.
Additional Prominence highlights from the Best in KLAS 2024 report include:
100% of customers surveyed report Prominence avoids charging for every little thing Technical Services (n=11), HIT Staffing (n=7) and HIT Advisory Services (n=11).
100% of customers surveyed report they would select Prominence again for Technical Services, HIT Staffing (n=8) and HIT Advisory Services (n=12).
100% of customers surveyed report Prominence exceeds expectations in Technical Services (n=11) and HIT Staffing (n=8).
About Prominence Advisors
Prominence helps healthcare organizations do more with their data to make healthcare smarter. Founded by former Epic leaders, Prominence works with more than 100 healthcare organizations across the nation, including 7 of the top 10 hospitals in the nation. Prominence offers award winning services to healthcare organizations:
Staff augmentation and managed service engagement models
About KLAS
KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.
SOURCE Prominence Advisors
