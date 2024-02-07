Prominence Advisors Rated Best in KLAS 2024 for HIT Staffing

Prominence wins Best in KLAS HIT Staffing 2024 and was the only firm rated 100% exceeds expectations in tech services. Post this

"Our team is consistently moving mountains for our clients," said Greg Cook, VP of Epic Services. "We're committed to placing the best resources to help you tackle your most challenging projects; from smaller, more immediate staffing needs to longer term, strategic implementations, our team of veteran advisors can help you succeed in your Epic journey.

Additional Prominence highlights from the Best in KLAS 2024 report include:

100% of customers surveyed report Prominence avoids charging for every little thing Technical Services (n=11), HIT Staffing (n=7) and HIT Advisory Services (n=11).

Technical Services (n=11), HIT Staffing (n=7) and HIT Advisory Services (n=11). 100% of customers surveyed report they would select Prominence again for Technical Services, HIT Staffing (n=8) and HIT Advisory Services (n=12).

for Technical Services, HIT Staffing (n=8) and HIT Advisory Services (n=12). 100% of customers surveyed report Prominence exceeds expectations in Technical Services (n=11) and HIT Staffing (n=8).

About Prominence Advisors

Prominence helps healthcare organizations do more with their data to make healthcare smarter. Founded by former Epic leaders, Prominence works with more than 100 healthcare organizations across the nation, including 7 of the top 10 hospitals in the nation. Prominence offers award winning services to healthcare organizations:

Advanced Analytics

50+ healthcare accelerator templates

Real-time data from Epic, Cerner, and others

$720M+ in documented ROI

Expertise in cloud and the entire data stack

Data Governance

Align people, processes, and technology

Leverage proven systems and processes

Drive outcomes with use-case based engagement

Epic Implementation

Certifications in every Epic module

Average tenure of 12+ years

Staff augmentation and managed service engagement models

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

SOURCE Prominence Advisors