ProphetX and EPICK Fantasy Partner to Bring CFTC-Regulated Sports Prediction Market to Peer-to-Peer Fantasy Sports

EPICK's peer-to-peer, no-house-edge fantasy players gain direct access to ProphetX's federally regulated prediction market exchange

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProphetX, a CFTC Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) for sports prediction markets, and EPICK Fantasy, a peer-to-peer daily fantasy sports platform where users compete against one another, today announced a strategic partnership to bring federally regulated sports event contracts to the EPICK platform.

Under the agreement, EPICK will integrate ProphetX's prediction market exchange, giving eligible users a direct path to trade event contracts on sports outcomes including player props and season-long futures. The offering builds on EPICK's peer-to-peer experience, where users already compete through Picks Mode, 50/50 matchups, and lineup challenges without the platform taking the other side of the contest. The markets — powered entirely by ProphetX's CFTC-regulated infrastructure — will be available directly within the EPICK app and website.

EPICK's peer-to-peer format and ProphetX's exchange model share the same core principle: the platform never takes the other side of the trade. On EPICK, users compete directly against each other; on ProphetX, buyers and sellers directly trade with one another in a two-sided marketplace, where the market — not the house — determines the price.

"EPICK built its entire platform around a simple idea: users should compete against each other, not against the house. That's precisely the model ProphetX brings to sports prediction markets — a federal exchange where the crowd sets the price and everyone competes on a level playing field. Bringing that to EPICK's community is a natural next step for both companies."

— Jake Benzaquen, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, ProphetX

"Our users already think like traders. They pick More or Less, fade lineups they disagree with, and put real conviction behind their read on a game. Our partnership with ProphetX allows us to give our users more options and more liquidity than ever: a regulated, exchange-based way to act on that same instinct, with the transparency and fairness our sharpest users expect from us, all through a partnership with a company that believes in us just as much as we believe in them."

— Matt Downs, Co-Founder and CEO, EPICK Fantasy

A New Category for the Peer-to-Peer Sports Fan

The partnership arrives at a pivotal moment for prediction markets in the United States. Following Kalshi's landmark court victory affirming federal CFTC oversight, and as Robinhood, Coinbase, PrizePicks, and Webull rapidly expand into the category, prediction markets have emerged as a mainstream financial product distinct from traditional gaming.

ProphetX is purpose-built to serve the next wave of distribution partners — platforms with engaged audiences who want to do more with their sports knowledge than simply watch. This is the second B2B partnership ProphetX launched this summer, with additional integrations coming ahead of the NFL season and later this year. As daily fantasy operators increasingly explore prediction markets as a complementary product line, ProphetX provides the exchange and clearing infrastructure needed to bring those markets to consumers.

Partnership Details

Prediction market trading through the EPICK integration will be available to eligible users in applicable U.S. jurisdictions. Markets will initially cover major professional sports including the NFL, NBA, and international soccer, with additional contracts added on a rolling basis. All trades are executed on ProphetX's CFTC-regulated exchange and cleared through ProphetX's registered clearinghouse. Users must complete a standard Know Your Customer (KYC) process to participate. The partnership will launch imminently, with further product and market expansions to come ahead of the NFL season.

About ProphetX

Founded in 2018, ProphetX is America's first sports-native prediction market. The company is a regulated U.S. exchange for event-driven contracts, built on a sports-focused foundation and designed to expand across a broad range of event markets. Its mission is to create the world's most trusted and innovative marketplace where anyone can participate in event outcomes. For more information visit prophetx.com.

About EPICK Fantasy

EPICK Fantasy is a peer-to-peer daily fantasy sports platform where users compete directly against one another — rather than against the house — across Picks Mode, 50/50 matchups, and Tournament Mode, with contests available in 38+ U.S. states. For more information, visit epickfantasy.com.

Media Contacts

ProphetX: ProphetX Newsroom | [email protected]

EPICK Fantasy: Matt Downs | [email protected]

SOURCE ProphetX