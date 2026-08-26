ProphetX and Swivel Gaming Partner to Expand Access to CFTC-Regulated Prediction Markets Through Swivel's B2B Technology Platform

Integration will give participating operators a streamlined way to connect their users to ProphetX's regulated exchange through Swivel's platform for emerging verticals

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProphetX, America's first federally regulated sports-native prediction market, and Swivel Gaming, a global B2B technology provider, today announced a strategic partnership that will make ProphetX connectivity available through Swivel's unified platform.

Through a single technical integration with Swivel, participating operators can connect to ProphetX under direct agreements and give eligible users access to ProphetX's exchange from within their existing digital experiences. Swivel simplifies the technology connection, while each participating operator maintains a direct relationship with ProphetX.

Unlike a traditional sportsbook model, where the house sets the line and takes the other side of every transaction, ProphetX operates as a true exchange — a two-sided marketplace where buyers and sellers set prices and every trade is executed as a CFTC-regulated derivatives contract. For the operators running on Swivel's platform, that means a new, complementary product line sitting alongside their existing offerings, with pricing and liquidity set by the market rather than the house. ProphetX remains responsible for the regulated exchange and clearing functions, including customer eligibility, clearing, custody, market operations and surveillance, while Swivel focuses on technology connectivity and its platform relationships.

"Swivel gives us an efficient way to extend ProphetX connectivity across a broad network of platforms while preserving a direct relationship between each participating platform and our exchange. Swivel simplifies the technology integration, and ProphetX continues to operate the regulated market infrastructure. It is a scalable model that lets partners focus on their own customer experience."

- Jake Benzaquen, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, ProphetX

"Our turnkey platform is built to make new emerging verticals easier for partners to deploy and manage through one unified back-office. Integrating ProphetX gives participating operators a streamlined connection to a regulated prediction market exchange, while ProphetX operates the exchange, clearing and customer eligibility functions behind the trading experience."

- Michael Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer, Swivel Gaming

A Scalable B2B Distribution Model for Prediction Markets

ProphetX's B2B model is designed to let operators maintain their brand, customer experience and product roadmap while connecting eligible users to ProphetX's exchange. Swivel's integration creates a single technology distribution channel for participating operators, reducing implementation work and simplifying connectivity.

Participating operators will contract directly with ProphetX and complete ProphetX onboarding before exchange access goes live. Eligible users will access the market under ProphetX's normal KYC and jurisdictional requirements, with orders executed and cleared on ProphetX. The integration is expected to roll out across Swivel's platform network in the coming months, with additional details on available markets and onboarding to be announced closer to launch.

About ProphetX

Founded in 2018, ProphetX is America's first sports-native prediction market. The company is a regulated U.S. exchange for event-driven contracts, built on a sports-focused foundation and designed to expand across a broad range of event markets. Its mission is to create the world's most trusted and innovative marketplace where anyone can participate in event outcomes.

About Swivel Gaming

Swivel Gaming is a global B2B technology provider specializing in emerging digital verticals. Its unified platform combines account management, back-office reporting, payments, KYC and fraud-mitigation tools, giving partners the infrastructure to launch and scale digital products across North America and internationally.

Media Contacts

ProphetX: ProphetX Newsroom | [email protected]

Swivel: [email protected]

SOURCE ProphetX