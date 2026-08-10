ProphetX and Pikkit Bring CFTC-Regulated Sports Prediction Markets to the Pikkit Community

Pikkit's community-focused sports fans gain direct access to ProphetX's federally regulated prediction market exchange

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProphetX, a CFTC-designated contract market (DCM) and derivatives clearing organization (DCO) built for sports prediction markets, and Pikkit, the leading tracking and social analytics platform used by hundreds of thousands of sports fans to sync, analyze, and compete across more than 30 platforms and daily fantasy sites, today announced a strategic partnership to bring federally regulated sports prediction markets to the Pikkit community.

Under the agreement, Pikkit will connect its users directly to ProphetX's prediction market exchange. For Pikkit's traders — who already benchmark their performance against friends, track every trade, and compare probabilities across platforms — this means a direct path to trade event contracts on real-world sports outcomes, from game results and player props to season-long futures. The event contracts will be available through the Pikkit platform and powered entirely by ProphetX's CFTC-regulated infrastructure.

Unlike traditional sportsbooks, where the house sets the odds and stands on the other side of every customer position, ProphetX operates as a true exchange — a two-sided marketplace where buyers and sellers determine prices, trades are executed as CFTC-regulated derivatives contracts, and the market — not the house — sets the price.

"Pikkit's community is made up of the most engaged traders in the country — people who track every result and know exactly where their edge comes from. That's exactly who prediction markets were built for. Partnering with Pikkit gives that community direct access to a federal exchange where the crowd sets the price and every participant competes on a level playing field, instead of against the house."

— Jake Benzaquen, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, ProphetX

"Our users are already doing the work — tracking their trades and comparing venues to find the best price. Prediction markets are the logical next step for a community this data-driven. ProphetX gives us a regulated, exchange-based way to put that analysis to work, and we're excited to bring it to the traders who've made Pikkit their home base."

— Pranav Tadikonda, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Pikkit

A New Category for the Data-Driven Sports Fan

The partnership arrives at a pivotal moment for prediction markets in the United States. Following Kalshi's landmark court victory affirming federal CFTC oversight, and as Robinhood, Coinbase, PrizePicks, and Webull expand into the category, prediction markets have emerged as a mainstream financial product distinct from traditional gaming.

ProphetX is purpose-built to serve the next wave of distribution partners — platforms with engaged audiences who want to do more with their sports knowledge than simply watch.

Partnership Details

Prediction market trading through the Pikkit integration will be available to eligible users in applicable U.S. jurisdictions. Markets will initially cover major professional sports including the NFL, NBA, and international soccer, with additional contracts added on a rolling basis. All trades are executed on ProphetX's CFTC-regulated exchange and cleared through ProphetX's registered DCO. The partnership will launch ahead of the NFL season.

About ProphetX

Founded in 2018, ProphetX is America's first sports-native prediction market. The company is a regulated U.S. exchange for event-driven contracts, built on a sports-focused foundation and designed to expand across a broad range of event markets. Its mission is to create the world's most trusted and innovative marketplace where anyone can participate in event outcomes.

About Pikkit

Pikkit is a tracking and social analytics platform that syncs trading activity across more than 30 platforms and daily fantasy sites, giving users a single home to analyze performance, engage with a community, share trades and track their activity.

Media Contacts

ProphetX: ProphetX Newsroom | [email protected]

Pikkit: Pranav Tadikonda | [email protected]

SOURCE ProphetX