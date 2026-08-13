Prospera Market Strategies Celebrates Five Years of Growth Structured Settlement Innovation, Surpassing $250 Million in Assets Under Administration

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Market Strategies, LLC ("Prospera") today announced a significant milestone as its Growth Structured Settlement ("GSS") solution celebrates five years of delivering results for settlement consultants, attorneys, and claimants who wish to protect long-term purchasing power through a modern, market-based approach to settlement planning.

Since its introduction, GSS has grown to more than $250 million in assets under administration, reflecting increasing adoption by settlement industry professionals seeking to complement traditional structured settlement annuities with long-term growth potential while preserving the tax advantages available through the structured settlement liability assignment framework.

For decades, structured settlements have provided certainty and financial security for injured parties. GSS is designed to address an increasingly important challenge: help claimants preserve purchasing power in the face of rising healthcare costs, inflation, and financial life cycle changes. By pairing traditional guaranteed income with long-term market-based growth, GSS diversifies and expands the settlement planning toolkit available to consultants and attorneys while helping claimants better prepare for unpredictable future expenses.

Over the past five years, GSS has evolved from an innovative concept into a widely accepted settlement planning solution. It has been successfully utilized in more than 35 states, including minors' settlements and other court-approved matters, with an average case size of approximately $587,000. More than 120 assigning entities have funded GSS cases, including over 70 property and casualty insurance carriers, demonstrating broad acceptance among settlement professionals, the courts, and the insurance industry.

As of June 30, 2026, investments utilizing Vanguard's LifeStrategy® 80/20 Fund produced average trailing returns of 16.67% over three years and 8.78% over five years. While past performance is not indicative of future results, these outcomes demonstrate the potential benefits of incorporating diversified investment strategies into long-term settlement planning.

In qualifying personal injury matters under IRC Section 104(a)(2), GSS provides the opportunity for tax-free growth under the structured settlement framework, helping claimants preserve more of their settlement proceeds over time.

GSS is offered by Assura Trust Company, a trust service office of Midwest Trust Company (MTC). Unlike traditional settlement approaches that rely heavily on fixed-rate annuities, GSS combines a specialized structured settlement program with professionally managed investment strategies from leading institutional investment managers. The result is a diversified planning solution designed to help address rising medical costs, long-term care needs, housing, education, and other future expenses while maintaining the security and oversight expected within the structured settlement process.

"Five years ago, we recognized that protecting a claimant's future required more than certainty alone," said Chris Shumate, Executive Director of Centurion Investment Holdings. "It required a solution capable of addressing inflation, rising healthcare costs, and decades of changing financial needs. Today, the continued growth of GSS demonstrates that settlement consultants and plaintiff attorneys increasingly recognize the value of a more diversified approach to settlement planning. As settlement planning continues to evolve, Prospera remains committed to providing consultants and attorneys with innovative financial solutions that help injured parties achieve stronger long term financial outcomes."

About Prospera Market Strategies

Prospera Market Strategies, LLC administers approximately $1.6 billion in market-based structured settlements and attorney fee deferrals and is the nation's leading administrator of market-based settlement planning solutions. Backed by Centurion Investment Holdings and Origami Capital Partners, Prospera provides institutional-grade financial strategies designed to help settlement consultants, attorneys, and their clients build lasting financial security through innovative trust and structured settlement solutions. ProsperaMarketStrategies.com

About Centurion Investment Holdings

Centurion Investment Holdings is a holding company and permanent capital partner to operating platforms focused on long-dated financial products and services. The firm invests in businesses that serve clients with long-term financial needs, supporting platforms that deliver structured, reliable solutions over time. Centurion emphasizes clarity, discipline, and durability, partnering with leadership teams to simplify complexity, strengthen balance sheets, and build organizations designed to endure evolving markets and regulatory environments. CenturionIH.com

SOURCE Prospera Market Strategies