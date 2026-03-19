Prospera Market Strategies Launches to Expand Market-Based Settlement Solutions to Attorneys and Their Clients

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solution providers Assura Trust, provider of Growth Structured Settlement, and Structures, provider of Fee Structure Plus and Settlements Plus, have united under a newly launched financial solutions platform, Prospera Market Strategies, LLC ("Prospera").

Backed by Origami Capital Partners and its affiliate Centurion Investment Holdings, Prospera serves structured settlement consultants, plaintiffs and their attorneys, and financial advisors by delivering forward-looking market-based solutions designed to support modern settlement planning and long-term financial security.

The launch brings together two established product providers under a unified platform focused on delivering institutional-grade, market-based strategies for individuals receiving legal settlements and other long-term financial awards. Prospera currently administers approximately $1.6 billion of assets, making it the nation's leading administrator of market-based settlement solutions.

By combining a unique settlement program offered by a trust company with third-party investment management strategies, Prospera offers a modern complement to traditional settlement planning, empowering clients to strategically deploy financial resources over time while maintaining the security and oversight required for long-term planning.

The launch comes as attorneys and clients increasingly seek solutions that offer greater flexibility and long-term growth potential than traditional settlement products.

"For decades, structured settlement planning has relied heavily on products designed for a very different economic and inflationary environment," said Matthew Miller, CEO of Centurion Investment Holdings. "Prospera was created to provide attorneys and their clients with a smarter, more diversified approach to long-term financial security, particularly for those most exposed to the erosion of settlement value caused by inflation."

Prospera works closely with attorneys, settlement consultants, and financial advisors to design and administer financial products serving the long-term goals and evolving financial needs of clients. Its solutions are built to provide flexibility, transparency, and disciplined oversight as markets and personal circumstances evolve.

As a subsidiary of Centurion Investment Holdings, and with the capital support of Origami Capital Partners, Prospera benefits from deep expertise in financial services and institutional investment management.

"Every settlement represents a critical financial turning point," said Kevin Ogilby, Chief Growth Officer of Prospera Market Strategies. "Our mission is to provide the clarity, structure, and expertise needed to help those resources last for a lifetime. Prospera represents a new standard in how long-term financial security can be structured and managed."

With its launch, Prospera aims to modernize settlement planning by offering a transparent and flexible framework aligned with the realities of today's financial markets.

About Prospera Market Strategies

Prospera Market Strategies, LLC administers approximately $1.6 billion in market-based assets and is the nation's leading administrator of market-based financial solutions, including Assura Trust and Structures. Backed by Centurion Investment Holdings and Origami Capital Partners, Prospera provides institutional-grade strategies designed to help attorneys, advisors, and their clients build lasting financial security through innovative trust and structure solutions. prosperamarketstrategies.com

About Centurion Investment Holdings

Centurion Investment Holdings is a holding company and permanent capital partner to operating platforms focused on long-dated financial products and services. The firm invests in businesses that serve clients with long-term financial needs, supporting platforms that deliver structured, reliable solutions over time. Centurion emphasizes clarity, discipline, and durability, partnering with leadership teams to simplify complexity, strengthen balance sheets, and build organizations designed to endure evolving markets and regulatory environments. centurionih.com

About Origami Capital Partners

Founded in 2008, Origami Capital Partners manages private capital that offers structured, creative approaches to complex challenges. Origami's extensive experience navigating complicated situations helps to solve capital structure, liquidity, and follow-on capital issues for its deal partners. Origami evaluates and invests across asset classes and sectors, including real estate, credit, technology, and financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, the firm manages committed institutional capital and is a registered SEC investment adviser. origamicapital.com

SOURCE Prospera Market Strategies