'Protect, Don't Replace': Ziebart Offers Preventative Maintenance Tips for Drivers as Gas Prices Surge

Key Insights to Protect Your Vehicle to Drive Long-Term Value as Trade-Ins Lose Appeal

TROY, Mich., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As gas prices and inflation continue to surge, Ziebart, the global leader in vehicle appearance and protection services, is urging drivers to invest in their automobiles, leaning into a "protect, don't replace" mindset.

"As consumer spending has tightened, we've seen a shift in how Americans think about vehicle ownership" Post this As gas prices and inflation surge, Ziebart, the global leader in vehicle appearance and protection services, is urging drivers to leaning into a “protect, don’t replace” mindset. Preventative investments can help drivers extend a vehicle's lifespan, maintain a strong resale value, reduce long-term repair costs, and avoid premature vehicle replacement. To find a Ziebart for services like rust protection, detailing, window tinting, undercoating, and paint correction, visit www.ziebart.com

Small Preventative Investments Can Deliver Long-Term Savings

According to AAA, the national average for gas is hovering around $4.25 per gallon. These higher costs are shifting consumers away from trading in their vehicles and toward maximizing the value and lifespan of existing automobiles. Investing in services that help extend the life, performance, and value of vehicles that drivers already own, rather than replacing them, can save Americans thousands of dollars in new car payments, rising insurance premiums, and long-term ownership costs.

"As consumer spending has tightened, we've seen a shift in how Americans think about vehicle ownership," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart. "When people are spending more money each week to fill up their tank, they are forced to think more intentionally about spending. Instead of asking 'When should I get a new car?' they're asking, 'How can I protect this one?'"

With many consumers reevaluating where they spend their money, preventative investments can ultimately reduce friction in the future, helping drivers:

Extend vehicle lifespan

Maintain stronger resale value

Reduce long-term repair costs

Drive safer vehicles and protect against premature vehicle replacement

"Many drivers are unaware of how quickly environmental exposure can impact a vehicle," adds Wolfe. "This isn't just about gas prices; it's about becoming more strategic in protecting one of the biggest investments that consumers make. Taking the time to routinely maintenance your vehicle and investing in preventative care today can help avoid much larger investments down the road in repairs and replacements."

Wash Away Hidden Damage Before It Starts

One of the biggest threats to vehicle longevity is the daily dirt, road salt, and rainwater that collects on an automobile's exterior, accelerating corrosion and rust, scratching paint, and potentially leading to mechanical issues. Dirt and road salt pose a particular threat by clinging to a vehicle's undercarriage, where corrosion can go unnoticed.

The easiest solution to these threats is regular vehicle washes and automotive detailing. In addition to regular, bi-weekly washes, Ziebart recommends a thorough car detailing at least twice a year, especially between seasons of heavy rain or snow. This can help remove buildup that can lead to costly repairs down the road. Spray wax and sealant should also be applied every few months to create a barrier making it more difficult for dirt to stick to the surface.

The Importance of Rust Protection

Rust is a natural chemical process that occurs when iron or steel reacts with oxygen and moisture. As drivers hold onto their vehicles for longer periods of time, exposing them to more elements, protection against rust and corrosion becomes increasingly important. Rust often begins in areas drivers can't easily see, and once it spreads, it can quickly destroy the structural integrity of a vehicle, reduce resale value, and ultimately lead to irreversible damage.

Ziebart encourages drivers to consider preventative rust protection through specialized coatings and undercoatings to seal metal surfaces from elements like moisture, salt, and oxygen. To find a Ziebart near you for services like rust protection, auto detailing, window tinting, paint correction and protection, and undercoating, visit www.ziebart.com.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. All Ziebart products and services are made and sourced in the United States. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with more than 1,000 car dealer partners, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

SOURCE Ziebart