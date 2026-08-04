Wildfire Smoke Is Damaging Cars Thousands of Miles from the Flames, Auto Care Expert Warns

Ziebart Shares How Drivers Can Protect Their Vehicles from Smoke, Ash, and Poor Air Quality

TROY, Mich., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada and the Western U.S. continues to drift across much of the country, millions of Americans are taking precautions to protect their health from poor air quality. What many drivers don't realize, however, is that the same smoke and airborne ash affecting the air can also have a lasting impact on their vehicles, even thousands of miles away from the nearest wildfire.

The Smokey Effect on the Interior and Exterior of a Vehicle

"Wildfire smoke is an awful issue for air quality, but it's also a vehicle maintenance issue, too." Post this

While hazy and smoky skies may disappear after a few days, the microscopic particles left behind can cling to a vehicle's paint, work their way into its ventilation system, and settle throughout the cabin if left untreated. Ziebart, the global leader in vehicle appearance and protection services, is urging drivers to check up on their vehicles to ensure they remain clean and clear in this period.

"Wildfire smoke is an awful issue for air quality, but it's also a vehicle maintenance issue, too," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart. "Many drivers assume that because they're nowhere near the flames, their vehicle isn't affected. In reality, smoke and ash can travel incredibly far, and over time those particles can impact your vehicle's finish, interior surfaces, and even the air you're breathing inside your car."

According to air quality experts, wildfire smoke contains tiny particles and chemical compounds capable of traveling long distances through the atmosphere. Those particles can settle on vehicles, becoming abrasive when wiped away improperly. When mixed with moisture, they can also create a residue that may damage a vehicle's exterior over time. Smoke can additionally infiltrate a vehicle's cabin through its HVAC system, leading to lingering odors and reduced air quality inside the car.

Tips to Protect Vehicles

To help drivers protect their vehicles during periods of poor air quality, Ziebart recommends:

Don't dry wipe ash off your vehicle.



Ash and soot particles can scratch paint when rubbed across the surface. Instead, rinse the vehicle thoroughly with water before washing it, using proper automotive soap and a microfiber mitt.



Protect your paint with a ceramic coating or paint sealant.



A protective barrier helps reduce direct contact between smoke residue, environmental contaminants, and your vehicle's clear coat, making cleanup easier and helping preserve the finish.



Replace your cabin air filter.



Wildfire smoke can quickly clog cabin air filters with fine matter. If you notice lingering smoke odors or reduced airflow, replacing the filter can improve both air quality and AC performance.



Use your vehicle's recirculation mode.



When air quality is poor, switching your climate controls to recirculate helps reduce the amount of outside smoke entering the cabin by circulating filtered interior air instead of continuously drawing in outside air.



Clean your vehicle's interior thoroughly.



Smoke particles can settle on dashboards, seats, carpets and other interior surfaces. Vacuuming and wiping down surfaces can help remove residue before it becomes embedded in fabrics or leaves behind persistent odors.

"As vehicles are one of the places we spend the most time each day, protecting both the exterior and interior has never been more important," added Wolfe. "A few preventative steps now can help drivers avoid unnecessary wear while keeping their vehicle cleaner, healthier, and more enjoyable to drive."

For drivers experiencing prolonged exposure to smoky conditions, professional detailing can help remove stubborn residue from both interior and exterior surfaces while applying protective treatments that help guard against future environmental contaminants.

To find a Ziebart near you or for more information about Ziebart's automotive appearance and protection services, visit www.ziebart.com.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles, including rustproofing, auto detailing, paint correction and protection, window tinting, and undercoating. All Ziebart products and services are made and sourced in the United States. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with more than 1,000 car dealer partners, in 32 countries, and has earned recognition as #144 on the 2026 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

SOURCE Ziebart