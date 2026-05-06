Protein Is Everywhere - Here's What Consumers Are Getting Wrong

As protein appears in more everyday foods, experts warn that many consumers still misunderstand exactly how to use it

HENDERSON, Nev., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Once largely associated with bodybuilders and athletes, protein is now showing up in coffees, snack foods, desserts and more. Nutrishop, a national nutritional supplement and wellness franchise founded in 2003, says this surge reflects a broader shift toward more intentional, purpose-driven nutrition to support body composition, longevity and overall health. But, even as protein becomes more visible across the food landscape, not all consumers fully understand how to use this macronutrient effectively.

Shoppers review product labels in a grocery store aisle, reflecting growing consumer confusion about how to evaluate and use protein effectively.

"Protein has become one of the most talked about nutrients because consumers are seeing it everywhere, but that visibility has also created some confusion," said Bryon McLendon, founder and CEO of Nutrishop. "People are recognizing that protein matters, but what matters just as much is understanding the quality, type and purpose behind it. That is where education becomes critical."

Why Is Protein Suddenly Everywhere?

According to Nutrishop, three major trends are driving the rapid rise of protein awareness and use, pushing the essential macro from a niche fitness product into a daily nutritional priority.

1. Functional Foods Have Made Protein Ubiquitous

From high-protein coffees, cereals and soups to desserts, candy and chips, protein is now being added to a wide range of convenience foods. While this has increased awareness, it has also blurred the line between marketing and meaningful nutrition.

2. Muscle Preservation and Healthy Aging Are Going Mainstream

As more consumers focus on maintaining strength, mobility and independence as they age, protein has become a daily priority for supporting muscle health and overall function.

3. The Rise of GLP-1 Medications Is Changing How People Eat

As the use of GLP-1 medications for weight loss continues to grow, more consumers are eating fewer calories overall, often without realizing they may also be falling short on protein. Health experts have raised concerns about the potential for muscle loss during rapid weight loss, making adequate protein intake more important than ever for preserving lean mass and supporting long-term results.

What Consumers Are Getting Wrong About Protein

Despite growing awareness and availability, Nutrishop says some consumers may still be making one or more of the following mistakes in how they use protein, often undermining their results:

Assuming " high protein " means healthy: Many products marketed as high protein still contain excess calories, sugars or fats that may not align with certain goals.

" Many products marketed as high protein still contain excess calories, sugars or fats that may not align with certain goals. Undereating protein during weight loss: Particularly among GLP-1 users, reduced calorie intake can lead to insufficient protein, increasing the risk of muscle loss.

Particularly among users, reduced calorie intake can lead to insufficient protein, increasing the risk of muscle loss. Ignoring protein quality and timing: Not all protein sources are created equal and protein timing can directly impact recovery, muscle maintenance and overall results.

Not all protein sources are created equal and protein timing can directly impact recovery, muscle maintenance and overall results. Not understanding that different types of protein serve different purposes: Fast-digesting options like whey isolate support recovery, while slower-digesting proteins like casein help sustain muscle over extended periods, and blends can offer a balance of both. Additionally, refreshingly flavored clear whey proteins offer more versatility for consumption, while grass-fed whey selections provide simpler, cleaner ingredient profiles.

Helping Consumers Cut Through the Noise

At Nutrishop, protein education remains a core part of the customer experience. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, stores work with customers to help them understand how protein fits into their specific lifestyle, whether they are losing weight, starting a new weight-training regimen or improving overall body composition for healthy aging and longevity.

With personalized in-store guidance, body composition assessments and a focus on education over trends, Nutrishop is helping customers make more informed decisions about how to use protein successfully rather than simply consume more of it.

"There's a lot of marketing hype out there, but real results come from real knowledge," McLendon said. "That's why our team is trained to answer the tough questions, whether you're new to protein or a seasoned athlete."

Discover What Works for You

Nutrishop offers a wide range of protein options for consumers with all kinds of goals. If you'd like to learn how to incorporate protein more effectively into your daily routine, visit your nearest Nutrishop location for personalized guidance or explore available options online at NutrishopUSA.com.

About Nutrishop®

Founded in 2003, Nutrishop has become one of the nation's most trusted names in health, wellness and dietary supplements, helping individuals achieve their health and fitness goals through real support and real results. With franchisee-owned stores across the U.S., Nutrishop offers exclusive product lines, body composition assessments and nutritional guidance. Committed to exceptional service and meaningful community impact, Nutrishop empowers customers to live stronger, healthier lives while giving entrepreneurs the tools and ongoing support to build successful, purpose-driven businesses. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow @NutrishopUSA on Instagram.

SOURCE Nutrishop