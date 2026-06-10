The GLP-1 Era: How To Lose Weight Without Losing Muscle

With Nutrishop's support, GLP-1 user loses 70+ pounds of body fat while preserving vital lean muscle

FITCHBURG, Mass., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Americans are turning to GLP-1 medications such as Zepbound®, Wegovy® and Ozempic® to lose weight. In fact, a recent KFF Health Tracking Poll found that approximately 1 in 8 U.S. adults is currently taking a GLP-1 medication. But as the number on the scale drops, health and fitness professionals say many users are unknowingly losing something they shouldn't: lean muscle mass.

Valerie Rainville (left) lost more than 70 pounds while preserving lean muscle during her GLP-1 weight-loss journey with nutritional guidance and lifestyle support from Tracey Voyer (right), co-owner of Nutrishop Fitchburg.

For Valerie Rainville of Gardner, Massachusetts, preserving muscle while losing weight became a priority from the very beginning of her weight-loss journey. The 59-year-old nurse began taking Zepbound in May 2025 after struggling with her health, low energy levels and stubborn weight gain. At the same time, she began working with Tracey Voyer, co-owner of Nutrishop Fitchburg, to focus on important lifestyle changes, such as increasing her daily protein intake to 150g per day, cutting out added sugars, strength training regularly and walking nearly every day.

Within eight months, Rainville dropped from 244 to 168 pounds before eventually stopping Zepbound. She consistently tracked her progress with body composition analysis scans at Nutrishop Fitchburg, allowing her to monitor how much body fat she was losing while maintaining lean muscle mass. By the end of her journey, she had lost over 70 pounds of body fat while preserving nearly all of her lean muscle.

"It's important to know that GLP-1s are an aid, not a band-aid," Rainville said. "You have to put in the hard work to be successful. I never would have reached my goal without all the other work that goes with it."

Why Muscle Matters During Weight Loss

Recent studies have suggested that lean tissue loss may account for 25% to 40% of the total weight lost during GLP-1 treatment. That matters because muscle does far more than simply shape the body. Lean muscle helps support metabolism, strength, balance, mobility, energy levels and healthy aging — all things people need to maintain an active, independent lifestyle as they get older.

Losing too much muscle during rapid weight loss can slow down metabolism, leading the body to burn fewer calories at rest. It may also make it harder to maintain long-term weight loss, increasing the risk of rebound weight gain. In some cases, people may lose pounds on the scale but still carry a high body fat percentage, a phenomenon fitness professionals commonly refer to as becoming "skinny fat."

Five Ways to Help Protect Muscle During GLP-1 Use

Long before GLP-1 medications became mainstream, Nutrishop emphasized the importance of building and preserving lean muscle as part of a healthy weight-loss journey and long-term wellness plan. Today, Voyer continues that approach at Nutrishop Fitchburg, where she partners with a local medical weight-loss clinic that refers GLP-1 patients, including Rainville, for body composition assessments, nutritional guidance and lifestyle support.

Based on her experience working with these individuals, Voyer recommends the following strategies for protecting muscle while losing weight:

Prioritize protein intake throughout the day to help support muscle maintenance and recovery. Because protein needs vary by individual, Voyer says protein goals should be based on factors such as body composition, activity level and estimated calorie expenditure during weight loss. Incorporate resistance training or strength training several times per week to give the body a reason to hold onto muscle. Stay hydrated and maintain proper electrolyte balance, especially for those experiencing nausea or digestive issues. Track body composition, not just body weight, to better understand how much fat and muscle are being lost throughout the journey. Consider supplements that support muscle preservation and recovery during GLP-1 use, such as protein powders, creatine and amino acids, and targeted muscle-support products like Betabol™ and Peptide 490™.

Building Habits That Last

Rainville has maintained her weight loss since stopping Zepbound in January. She continues to consume 150 grams of protein daily, walks about 15,000 steps most days and strength trains three times per week. She credits education, accountability and lifestyle changes for helping her achieve lasting results.

"I actually thought Tracey was crazy when she first told me how much protein I needed," Rainville admitted. "Now I understand why it mattered."

For Voyer, stories like Rainville's highlight what she believes is the most important lesson for anyone considering GLP-1 medications.

"When taking a GLP-1, it is extremely important to learn about proper nutrition," she said. "People can lose weight on these medications, but long-term success still comes down to building healthier habits for life."

For more information about protecting lean muscle during weight loss, visit NutrishopUSA.com or stop by your local Nutrishop store.

ABOUT NUTRISHOP®

Founded in 2003, Nutrishop has become one of the nation's most trusted names in health, wellness and dietary supplements, helping individuals achieve their health and fitness goals through real support and real results. With franchisee-owned stores across the U.S., Nutrishop offers exclusive product lines, body composition assessments and nutritional guidance. Committed to exceptional service and meaningful community impact, Nutrishop empowers customers to live stronger, healthier lives while giving entrepreneurs the tools and ongoing support to build successful, purpose-driven businesses. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow @NutrishopUSA on Instagram. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit NutrishopFranchise.com.

SOURCE Nutrishop