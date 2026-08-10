Protis Global Names Skye Miller and Isabel Cosby Co-Presidents, Launching Next Generation of Leadership

Co-Founder Bert Miller Moves to Chairman as 31-Year CPG Executive Search Firm Expands Leadership Capacity Following 3,000+ Placements and $754 Million In Client Economic Impact

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protis Global, an award-winning executive search and talent advisory firm specializing in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, today announced a planned generational leadership transition as the company positions itself for its next phase of growth.

Skye Miller, Partner & Co-President, and Isabel Cosby, Co-President of Protis Global.

Skye Miller and Isabel Cosby have been appointed Co-Presidents of Protis Global, while Bert Miller, who co-founded the firm in 1995, moves from Chairman & CEO of Protis Global to Chairman. He will continue as Founder and Chairman of Protis Global Holdings, Protis Global's parent company, focusing on enterprise strategy, strategic investments, partnerships, and the continued expansion of the broader platform.

The transition comes after more than three decades of growth for Protis Global and a multi-year investment in its people, search operations, marketing and technology. The firm has now made more than 3,000 placements and generated an estimated $754 million in economic impact for client organizations. Its work spans the CPG landscape and includes partnerships with brands such as poppi, Mark Anthony Group, Hostess Brands, and Mars Petcare.

"Most firms wait until they are forced to transfer leadership. We are doing it from a position of strength," said Bert Miller, Founder & Chairman of Protis Global Holdings. "Skye and Isabel already own the operating performance of this business. The title now matches the reality. This transition allows me to focus my time where I can create the greatest long-term value: strategic investments, partnerships, long-term growth of the platform, and coaching the next generation of leaders."

Skye Miller will lead the firm's recruitment team, search delivery, fulfillment strategy, and marketing. She brings more than 15 years of executive recruiting experience across both search and corporate environments. After beginning her career with Protis Global, she went on to lead global executive search for NielsenIQ before returning to Protis Global as Partner & EVP of Sales Fulfillment.

"Our business wins when our people win," said Skye Miller, Co-President. "We're creating an environment where accountability, development, and collaboration drive every result. By empowering our teams to perform at their highest level, we're strengthening the value we deliver to every client and candidate."

Isabel Cosby will lead revenue strategy, business development, and firm operations, providing an integrated view from client acquisition through execution. Cosby advanced through Protis Global's organization into senior operational and commercial leadership and has played a central role in strengthening the systems and infrastructure supporting the firm's growth. Cosby holds an MBA from Florida Atlantic University and has twice received Protis Global's peer-selected Branta Award recognizing performance and embodiment of the firm's core values.

"Revenue is the outcome of creating value," said Isabel Cosby, Co-President. "Our focus is building an organization where every system, process, and individual helps our clients make better hiring decisions faster."

Protis Global will continue to expand its search practice across the CPG landscape, with ongoing investment in delivery capacity, technology, and its next set of leaders.

About Protis Global

Protis Global is an award-winning executive search firm founded by CPG professionals. For over 30 years, the firm has partnered with companies across the CPG product journey — from ideation to shelf — to identify and place top talent. Recognized as one of Hunt Scanlon's Top 250 Executive Search Firms for three consecutive years (2024–2026) and Manage HR's Top Recruiting Firm of the Year (2025), the firm combines innovative technology with a consultative approach to build teams that elevate brands and drive growth.

About Protis Global Holdings

Protis Global Holdings is the parent company of a portfolio of recruiting brands delivering end-to-end talent solutions. Through retained search, contingent recruitment, and contract staffing, the firm helps companies secure the leadership and workforce they need to compete and grow.

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SOURCE Protis Global