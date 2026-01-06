Protis Global Appoints Skye Miller as EVP of Fulfillment, Reinforcing Long-Term Leadership Investment

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protis Global, an award-winning executive search and advisory firm specializing in the CPG sector, today announced the appointment of Skye Miller, currently a Partner, as Executive Vice President of Sales Fulfillment.

Miller brings more than 15 years of executive recruiting experience across both executive search and corporate environments, most recently leading global executive search for NielsenIQ. Her operational discipline, people-first leadership philosophy, competitive drive, and ability to build and scale high-performing teams position her to make a significant impact as the organization continues to grow.

"We invest in leadership where it creates the greatest long-term return," said Bert Miller, Chairman & CEO of Protis Global. "Skye's experience and commitment to developing exceptional talent strengthen our operating foundation and expand our capacity to deliver sustainable, long-term value to our clients and partners."

"I'm grateful for the trust and opportunity to help lead the next chapter of Protis Global's growth," said Skye Miller. "Our business wins when our people win, and I'm motivated every day by developing teams that are aligned, competitive, and committed to delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients. I'm excited to build on the foundation we have and push our performance to an even higher level."

In her role as Partner & EVP of Fulfillment, Miller will lead fulfillment strategy and talent development. She will focus on enhancing organizational alignment, elevating delivery performance, and building deeper leadership bench strength across the firm.

About Protis Global

Protis Global is an award-winning executive search firm founded by CPG professionals. For over 30 years, the firm has partnered with companies across the CPG product journey—from ideation to shelf—to identify and place top talent. Recognized as one of Hunt Scanlon's Top 250 Executive Search Firms (2024 & 2025) and Manage HR's Top Recruiting Firm of the Year (2025), the firm combines innovative technology with a consultative approach to build teams that elevate brands and drive growth.

For media inquiries, contact:

Cristina Sacco

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Protis Global