Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange First Hospital in California to Earn 'Advanced Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Certification' from The Joint Commission

The hospital becomes just the fifth in the nation to receive the designation for treating COPD, which impacts nearly 16 million Americans

ORANGE, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its rigorous performance standards. This achievement makes it the first hospital in California, and only the fifth in the nation to receive this disease-specific certification.

The Joint Commision's Gold Seal of Approval® is a nationally recognized indication of quality that reflects a healthcare organization's commitment to safe, high-quality patient care.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COPD is one of the top ten causes of death in the U.S. with nearly 16 million adults in the country impacted by the condition, many without even knowing they have it. There is currently no cure for COPD, but it can be managed and treated with the appropriate care teams.

"This certification reflects years of dedication, collaboration and innovation by our caregivers and physicians who are deeply committed to improving the lives of patients living with COPD," said Brian Helleland, Chief Executive of Providence St. Joseph Hospital. "Being the first hospital in California to achieve this distinction underscores our commitment to clinical excellence and compassionate, evidence-based care that supports patients at every stage of their journey."

The Advanced COPD Certification evaluates how healthcare organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, while also educating and preparing patients and caregivers for successful transitions after discharge.

During an onsite review, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated Providence St. Joseph Hospital's adherance to certification standards, including the development of a collaborative interdisciplinary team dedicated to implementing evidence-based best practices and improving patient care across the healthcare continuum. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts, providers, measurement specialists and patients.

"The Advanced Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Certification recognizes healthcare organizations committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care," said Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing executive for The Joint Commission. "We commend Providence St. Joseph Hospital, Orange for using Joint Commission's certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for the individuals it serves."

Providence St. Joseph Hospital spent more than two years preparing for this certification, building a team of physicians, respiratory therapists, nurses and support staff to identify new practice guidelines, track outcomes and redesign processes focused on patient safety and improved care across inpatient and outpatient settings.

COPD is a chronic lung disease that can significantly impact breathing and quality of life. Advanced COPD programs focus on coordinated, evidence-based care designed to reduce complications, improve outcomes and help patients better manage their condition.

About Providence St. Joseph Hospital

Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California is a nationally recognized, 483-bed, not-for-profit Catholic hospital founded in 1929 by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange. Fully accredited by The Joint Commission and designated as a Magnet hospital for nursing excellence, St. Joseph Hospital's reputation for clinical excellence and compassionate, family-centered care draws patients from all over the United States. St. Joseph Hospital is part of Providence, a health system serving in 52 hospitals with a comprehensive range of services across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington. For more information visit: providence.org/stjoseph.

SOURCE Providence St. Joseph Hospital