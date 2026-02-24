AI Mammogram Technology Offers 23% Greater Cancer Detection, Fewer False Positives

AI-enhanced breast imaging provides the most intelligent screening available with unmatched accuracy for patients

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first artificial intelligence-assisted (AI) mammogram technology in Orange County is now being offered to imaging patients at the Providence St. Joseph Hospital Helen Caloggero Women's & Family Center.

Since the Women's Imaging Center began offering patients the FDA-approved and cleared ProFound AI mammogram solution from iCad, in early 2025, more than 4,000 patients have chosen the optional AI-enhanced as an optional supplement to their traditional screening.

The software provides a second look of a mammogram to complement the radiologists' independent readings and presents a combined report to provide the potential for more accuracy for all women, including those with dense breast tissue, implants or other risk factors.

The advantages of AI supplementation for breast imaging include increased accuracy, earlier detection, personalized patient insights and greater peace of mind for patients.

"AI is ushering in a new era in mammography and breast cancer detection, and it's only a matter of time before tools like this become commonplace in breast imaging," said Dr. Kenneth Meng, a radiologist at Providence St. Joseph Hospital. "The ProFound AI Suite from iCAD performs a detailed analysis of a mammogram and alerts the interpreting physician to any suspicious areas that may be too subtle for the human eye to detect, additionally, it can reassure physicians who may be questioning a particular region, eliminating the need for additional screenings and false positives."

The patient experience remains the same, and the AI tool is applied after a radiologist's initial review to provide a redundancy and added confidence in the mammogram readings. The AI does not replace the physician but is an additional tool that patients have been embracing.

The ProFound technology, unlike other AI tools, was trained on U.S. cases, calibrating it for the anatomical commonalities in the U.S. population, including for women with dense breast tissue.

"Approximately 50% of women over 40 have dense breast tissue and dense breasts create a two-fold risk of cancer," said Dr. Meng. "Women need to know their breast density and other factors because for women with dense breast tissue and these other factors, a standard annual mammogram may not be enough."

Early detection is the key to staying ahead of breast cancer and staying healthy. For more information, to make an appointment, please call 714-771-8360.

About Providence St. Joseph Hospital

Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California is a nationally recognized, 483-bed, not-for-profit Catholic hospital founded in 1929 by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange. Fully accredited by The Joint Commission and designated as a Magnet hospital for nursing excellence, St. Joseph Hospital's reputation for clinical excellence and compassionate, family-centered care draws patients from all over the United States. St. Joseph Hospital is part of Providence, a health system serving in 51 hospitals with a comprehensive range of services across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington. For more information visit: providence.org/stjoseph .

About the Women's Imaging Center

Women's Imaging Center is the breast imaging specialty division of Imaging Partners of Orange County. As a partnership of Providence St. Joseph Hospital of Orange and MRD Radiology, we cover the full spectrum of screening and diagnostic breast imaging services and procedures in one location, using state-of-the art mammography, ultrasound, MRI, and AI technologies.

