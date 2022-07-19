Prunelax Expands Product Line with New Gummies

Top-Rated Natural Laxative Expands Product Line with New Gummies, Safe for Adults and Children as Young as Four

MIAMI, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Garden House USA Inc. makers of Prunelax , a natural and effective solution to help maintain bowel regularity, has today announced the launch of a new Prunlelax Supplement: Prunelax Gummies. Specially formulated by Garden House USA Inc. which has more than 30 years of experience in the development of effective products of natural origin. Prunelax Gummies feature a new taste and texture option for the brand's popular lineup of laxative supplements.

Managing Director of Garden House, USA, Ignacio Bentancur says the new product was designed with consumers in mind. "In a space that sees an abundance of pills, we're proud to offer a wide variety of Prunelax products, from traditional tablets to teas, liquids and jams," says Bentancur. "With our new Prunelax Gummies, we expand our line again with a tasty, chewable option for the whole family."

Prunelax Gummies features natural flavors and colorants as well as natural active ingredients, including Senna and prune fruit extracts, which work in as little as eight hours. Prunelax Gummies are a vegan and gluten-free supplement for occasional constipation for ages 4 to adult. Always consult your healthcare professional for personal health guidance.

Made from Senna leaves extract and Prune fruit extract that relieve occasional constipation and help maintain bowel regularity, Prunelax products deliver overnight natural relief. Prunelax Gummies are sold at major pharmacy and retail chains such as Walgreens, CVS and Walmart. In addition to gummies, Prunelax is also available as tablets, liquids, jam and tea, and is one of the only products on the market with Extra Strength dosing options.

About Garden House USA Inc.

For more than 30 years, Garden House USA Inc. a subsidiary of Megalabs, has developed and provided effective, over-the-counter products and supplements that use natural ingredients to improve people's health and quality of life. The company's product, Prunelax, is one of the top natural solutions for digestive disorders in Latin America and is highly popular across all of North America.

SOURCE Prunelax