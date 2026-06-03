PSD Citywide Expands Leadership Team with New Vice President of Services and Chief Revenue Officer

LONDON, ON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PSD Citywide, a leading provider of municipal asset management software and advisory services, today announced the appointments of Jeff Booth as vice president of services and Keith Renneker as chief revenue officer. These appointments strengthen PSD Citywide's leadership team as the company continues expanding its support for municipalities across North America.

As vice president of services, Booth will lead the Advisory Services team with a focus on delivering consistent, efficient services and support.

As chief revenue officer, Renneker will oversee revenue strategy and sales operations, helping align growth initiatives with customer needs and long-term company objectives.

"Jeff and Keith each bring a valuable combination of leadership, industry experience, and customer focus," said Matthew Dawe, founder and CEO of PSD Citywide. "Their expertise will strengthen the momentum PSD Citywide has already built across North America — driving strong client outcomes and keeping pace with an ever-evolving market."

Booth Brings 30 Years of Experience in Government, Public Sector Technology, and Enterprise Operations

Jeff Booth is known for building high-performing teams and has a strong track record of delivering meaningful outcomes for organizations across North America. Prior to joining PSD Citywide, Booth held leadership roles at Cartegraph and Bexar County Government in Texas. He holds an MBA from Webster University and a Bachelor of Science in computer information systems from Park University.

"I'm excited to join PSD Citywide at a time of significant growth and momentum for the company," said Jeff Booth, vice president of services at PSD Citywide. "I look forward to helping our clients succeed through strong partnerships and reliable service delivery."

Renneker Brings a Proven Track Record in High-Growth Technology Companies

Keith Renneker is a seasoned revenue executive who served in leadership roles at Modern Campus and Hobsons. Renneker specializes in scaling high-growth technology organizations and building customer-centric go-to-market strategies. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Bowling Green State University.

"PSD Citywide's mission, strong customer focus, and commitment to helping local governments operate more effectively create an incredible foundation that I am eager to expand," said Keith Renneker, chief revenue officer at PSD Citywide. "I look forward to partnering with the team to accelerate growth, strengthen customer relationships, and build on the company's momentum."

About PSD Citywide

PSD Citywide is a leading provider of enterprise asset management, maintenance, budgeting, and permitting software solutions, along with advisory services. Offering a purpose-built, fully unified cloud-based SaaS solution for local government, schools and utilities, PSD Citywide supports the management of over 450 clients across North America. With a multidisciplinary advisory team of Asset Management, Finance, Engineering, and Municipal practitioners, combined with an in-house software development group, PSD Citywide delivers comprehensive solutions to ensure best-in-class service for its clients. For more information, visit www.psdcitywide.com.

PSD Citywide is a registered trademark of PSD Citywide Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE PSD Citywide