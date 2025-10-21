PSD Citywide Partners with Norwest to Fuel Growth of its Cloud-Based Enterprise Asset Management Solutions for Municipalities Across the U.S. and Canada

LONDON, ON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PSD Citywide, an international leader in enterprise asset management software solutions, today announced it has received a strategic investment from Norwest, a global growth equity and venture capital investment firm, to accelerate its expansion across the U.S. and Canada. With this investment, PSD Citywide will continue its rapid expansion across North America, double down on product innovation, expand the team and continue to drive operational efficiencies for its municipal customers.

"The Citywide Platform empowers municipalities to overcome the challenges posed by aging infrastructure, budget constraints, inefficient processes and disconnected technologies," said PSD Citywide Founder and CEO Matt Dawe. "What began as an industry publication has evolved into the most scalable, secure and purpose-built solution helping hundreds of municipalities manage their physical assets and provide a better citizen experience. We welcome Norwest's deep expertise in government technology and their proven ability to partner with founder-led companies as we prepare for rapid expansion across the U.S. and Canada."

Transforming How Municipalities Manage Assets, Budgets, and Citizen Services

The Citywide Platform includes:

Five modular, cloud-native and fully integrated products designed for municipal operations

Enterprise asset management (EAM); permitting, planning and licensing (PLL); budgeting and mapping (GIS) capabilities

A mobile experience and robust API for greater flexibility

An intuitive user experience with powerful functionality that gives end users access to the insights and tools they need to effectively manage key processes

PSD Citywide has helped communities manage over $400 billion in municipal assets. The platform's design ensures each client receives a solution configured to best meet its specific needs. This proven approach has driven exceptional growth in the U.S. of more than 300% over the last year. The partnership with Norwest will allow the company to continue its strong growth in Canada while offering a significant opportunity to accelerate its expansion in the U.S. market.

"Municipal leaders can unlock tremendous value by digitizing core asset management workflows and deploying software designed specifically for the complexities of managing public infrastructure," said Norwest Principal Chris Sondej. "PSD Citywide stands out with its purpose-built platform, deep customer relationships and consistent growth. Matt and the PSD Citywide team have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to helping municipalities manage their critical infrastructure and better serve their communities. With our team's experience scaling GovTech SaaS platforms and our conviction in PSD Citywide's roadmap, we're excited to support the company's continued expansion across North America."

As part of the investment, Norwest General Partner Ran Ding, Principal Chris Sondej and Vice President Gabe Stauber will join the PSD board of directors.

EY Parthenon served as exclusive financial advisor for PSD. Stikeman Elliott LLP served as legal counsel for PSD. Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to Norwest.

About PSD Citywide

PSD Citywide is a leading provider of enterprise asset management, maintenance, financial, GIS and permitting software solutions, along with advisory services. Offering the only purpose-built, fully unified cloud-based SaaS solution for municipal governments, PSD Citywide supports the management of over 500 clients across North America. With a multidisciplinary advisory team of Asset Management, Finance, Engineering and Municipal practitioners, combined with an in-house software development group, PSD Citywide delivers comprehensive solutions to ensure best-in-class service for its clients. For more information, visit www.psdcitywide.com.

About Norwest

Norwest is a global venture and growth equity investment firm managing more than $15.5 billion in capital. Since its inception, Norwest has invested in more than 700 companies and currently partners with more than 250 companies in its venture and growth equity portfolio. The firm invests in early- to late-stage businesses across key sectors with a focus on enterprise, healthcare and consumer. The Norwest team offers a deep network of connections, extensive operating experience, and a wide range of impactful services to help CEOs and founders scale their businesses. Norwest has offices in Menlo Park and San Francisco, Calif.; Mumbai, India; and Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit www.norwest.com.

