PSE&G is Ready for 100-Degree Heat This Week: How to Stay Safe, Be Energy Smart and Report Outages

With temperatures topping 100 degrees across New Jersey this week, here's how to stay cool, reduce and track your energy usage, and get help with your bill

NEWARK, N.J., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With temperatures expected to climb to over 100 degrees for several consecutive days this week, PSE&G is prepared to respond and is encouraging customers to take steps now to stay safe, conserve energy and manage their bills.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the upper 90s and over 100 degrees are expected throughout this week, which can increase energy use leading to potentially higher bills as well as increase the potential for power outages.

How is PSE&G preparing for the heat wave?

PSE&G strengthens and modernizes its system year-round from the large transmission lines that carry power to substations, to the wires that run down each street, and prepares its workforce to deliver power safely when extreme weather hits. By continually investing in the electric system and preparing our workforce, we are building a more resilient system and maintaining the high level of reliability our customers and communities expect.

"Each year, PSE&G strengthens and modernizes our system and prepares our workforce to deliver power safely when extreme weather hits," said Paul Toscarelli, vice president, electric operations, PSE&G. "This year has already seen several heat waves, which put real stress on both people and the electric system. This is part of the long-term preparation we do as one of the nation's most reliable utilities."

PSE&G relies on the regional grid operator PJM to ensure the flow of adequate electric supply to meet customer demand all year long and when extreme weather hits. On June 26, PJM issued a hot weather alert that can be found here: Hot Weather Alerts Issued for June 29 to July 3 Ahead of Expected Heat Wave.

How can you stay safe during extreme heat?

Before the temperature rises, know how to stay safe and comfortable while keeping energy use in check.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

Stay hydrated; avoid alcohol and caffeine

Avoid overexertion, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Never leave children or pets in enclosed vehicles

Know the signs of heat exhaustion and act quickly

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing and avoid dark colors

If anyone in the household relies on electricity to operate life-sustaining medical equipment, notify PSE&G at 1-800-436-7734 or pseg.com/life. Customers should also have a backup plan in case of an outage. For more heat safety tips, visit RedCross.org.

Why do energy bills rise in hot weather?

Cooling a home uses far more electricity as outdoor temperatures climb: Cooling your home to 75 degrees when it's 95 degrees outside takes 300% more electricity than when it's 85 degrees outside.

That's why hot weather usually means higher energy use, as air conditioners run longer and harder.

How can you lower your energy use this week?

5 ways to cut energy use during the heat wave:

Raise your thermostat when you're not home Use ceiling fans to circulate air (counterclockwise in summer) Close blinds on sun-facing windows Run appliances in early morning or late evening Replace air filters monthly

Many PSE&G customers also use energy efficiency programs to manage and reduce usage. For tips, rebates, and to sign up for an energy efficiency audit, visit pseg.com/energyefficiency or pseg.com/saveenergy, or shop at marketplace.pseg.com.

How do you track your energy use?

MyMeter lets you view your electricity use in intervals from 15 minutes to monthly summaries, so you can track and manage usage across your billing cycle. To use MyMeter, log in to My Account online or in the PSE&G mobile app and select MyMeter.

Stay Connected During Outages

PSE&G prepares for summer storms with additional crews to respond safely and quickly. Keep PSE&G's contact information handy to stay connected during extreme weather:

Text OUT to 4PSEG (47734)

Download the PSE&G mobile app

Visit: pseg.com/outagecenter

Call: 1-800-436-PSEG (7734)

Follow: @PSEGdelivers on X and @PSEG on Facebook and Instagram

What help is available if you need help paying your bill?

PSE&G works with customers, nonprofits and community organizations to share energy assistance options. Customers may qualify for help based on criteria such as income eligibility — for example, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), or SHARES for customers facing a temporary financial crisis.

PSE&G also offers bill-management tools, including the Equal Payment Plan and Deferred Payment Arrangements. The Equal Payment Plan estimates annual energy costs and divides them into 12 equal monthly payments, so monthly spending is more predictable. Deferred Payment Arrangements let customers pay down past-due balances over an agreed period.

For more on payment assistance, visit pseg.com/help.

About PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne(r) Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 24 consecutive years. In 2025, for the fourth consecutive year, J.D. Power named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction for residential electric service in the East among large utilities. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company named to the Dow Jones Best in Class Index for North America for 18 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

CONTACTS:

Media Relations

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973-430-7734

SOURCE Public Service Electric & Gas Company (PSE&G)