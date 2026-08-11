PSE&G Recognizes Call Before You Dig Day: One Free Call Protects People, Property, and Communities

Safety is in Your Hands: Every Dig. Every Time. Homeowners, Contractors, and Landscapers Are Required by New Jersey Law to Contact 811 Before Digging to Help Prevent Damage, Protect Critical Infrastructure, and Keep Communities Safe.

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Call Before You Dig Day, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) is reminding homeowners, contractors, landscapers, and excavators across New Jersey that contacting 811 before starting any digging project is required by law and is one of the most important actions they can take to protect public safety.

Digging without knowing the location of underground utilities can have serious consequences whether planting trees and installing fences to larger landscaping, construction, and excavation projects. Striking a gas, electric, water, sewer, or communications line can cause service disruptions, property damage, injuries or even dangerous conditions that affect entire neighborhoods.

"Whether you're a homeowner planting a shrub or a contractor breaking ground on a major project, every excavation begins with the same responsibility: knowing what's below," said Brian Clark, Senior Vice President of Gas Operations. "Calling 811 before digging helps protect workers, families, neighbors, and the critical infrastructure that our communities depend on every day."

Under New Jersey's Underground Facility Protection Act, anyone planning to excavate, including homeowners and professional contractors, must notify the state's One Call System by contacting 811 at least 3 days before beginning work. Utility companies, including PSE&G, then mark the approximate location of underground facilities so work can be completed safely.

Failure to call 811 before digging is not only dangerous, it can also be costly. Violations of New Jersey law may result in fines and other enforcement actions. More importantly, damage to underground utility lines can create significant safety risks, interrupt essential services, and impact entire communities.

As New Jersey's largest utility, PSE&G works closely with contractors, municipalities, landscapers, excavators, and homeowners to promote safe digging practices and prevent damage to critical infrastructure. This partnership is essential to protecting the reliability of utility services and the safety of the public.

Call Before You Dig Day also highlights a broader message of community care and shared responsibility.

Every utility line underground serves a purpose: delivering energy to homes, powering businesses, supporting emergency services, and helping communities stay connected. Taking a few minutes to contact 811 before digging is a simple act of care that helps protect neighbors, workers, first responders, and the infrastructure that connects us all.

PSE&G reminds anyone planning an excavation project to contact 811 at least three full business days before digging. The service is free, and requests can be made by calling 811 or visiting www.nj1-call.org.

Before you dig, make the call. One free request can prevent injuries, avoid costly repairs, protect critical infrastructure, and help keep New Jersey communities safe.

About PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 24 consecutive years. In 2025, for the fourth consecutive year, J.D. Power named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction for residential electric service in the East among large utilities. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company named to the Dow Jones Best in Class Index for North America for 18 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

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SOURCE Public Service Electric & Gas Company (PSE&G)