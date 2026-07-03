PSE&G Urges Customers To Prepare for Continued Extreme Heat and Potential Thunderstorms Through the Holiday Weekend

NEWARK, N.J., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PSE&G is prepared for dangerous heat expected to continue through Saturday and the potential for strong thunderstorms over the holiday weekend. Customers are encouraged to take steps now to stay safe, manage their energy use and prepare for possible power outages.

According to the National Weather Service, an Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Saturday evening. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon followed by a greater risk of widespread thunderstorms Saturday with additional storms possible on Sunday primarily across southern New Jersey. Strong winds can bring down trees and power lines, resulting in localized power outages.

"We continue to closely watch the forecast and are prepared to respond to any impacts from the extreme heat and forecasted thunderstorms this holiday weekend," said Paul Toscarelli, vice president, Electric Operations, PSE&G. "We've increased staffing, positioned crews across the service territory and secured the critical materials needed to respond safely and restore service as quickly as possible if outages occur."

We encourage customers to prepare now by visiting pseg.com/StormSafety, knowing how to report an outage before one occurs and staying connected during severe weather.

Our call center is prepared to handle increased call volume, and additional appliance service technicians and staff are available to respond to requests for air conditioning system repairs.

How is PSE&G preparing for the heat wave?

PSE&G prepares year-round for severe weather by strengthening and modernizing the electric system and positioning crews and resources to respond safely when extreme weather occurs. Continued investments in infrastructure have helped us remain one of the nation's most reliable utility companies and strengthen the electric system for the customers and communities we serve.

If outages occur, crews will assess damage and restore service safely, prioritizing repairs that restore power to the greatest number of customers as quickly as possible.

How can you stay safe during extreme heat?

Extreme heat and severe thunderstorms can create dangerous conditions. Customers are encouraged to:

Stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day. Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.





Downed wires should always be considered "live." Stay at least 30 feet away from downed wires, and don't go near the pole or anything touching the wire. Immediately contact PSE&G, at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734), via our mobile app or our website, to report downed wires and dial 911 if an immediate hazard exists.





Charge phones, medical devices and backup batteries before storms arrive.





Secure outdoor furniture and other loose outdoor items.





Keep flashlights and fresh batteries readily available.





To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not operate gasoline-powered generators inside a home, garage or other enclosed space.

Customers who rely on electricity to operate life-sustaining medical equipment should notify PSE&G in advance by visiting pseg.com/life or calling 1-800-436-7734, and should have a backup plan in the event of an outage.

For additional storm preparedness information, visit pseg.com/StormSafety.

How can you track and manage your energy use?

Air conditioners work harder during periods of prolonged heat, increasing household energy use. Customers can help reduce their energy use by:

Raising the thermostat a few degrees when away from home.





Using ceiling fans to circulate cool air.





Closing blinds and curtains on sun-facing windows.





Replacing or cleaning HVAC air filters regularly.

Customers can also use energy efficiency programs to manage and reduce usage. For tips, rebates, and to sign up for an energy efficiency audit, visit pseg.com/energyefficiency or pseg.com/saveenergy, or shop at marketplace.pseg.com.

Customers can also track and monitor their electricity use with MyMeter through My Account or the PSE&G mobile app.

Customers who need help paying their energy bill can learn about available assistance programs, including LIHEAP, SHARES, Equal Payment Plan and Deferred Payment Arrangements, at pseg.com/help.

Stay connected

Report an outage and receive status updates by texting OUT to 4PSEG (47734), through our app, on our website at pseg.com/myaccount, or call PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734).





Visit PSE&G's Outage Map for the latest outage updates, restoration times and crew locations across New Jersey at pseg.com/outagecenter.





Customers needing HVAC system repair, schedule an appointment via pseg.com/myaccount or call 1-800-350-PSEG (7734).

Customers can also follow @PSEGdelivers on X and @PSEG on Facebook and Instagram for updates during severe weather.

About PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 24 consecutive years. In 2025, for the fourth consecutive year, J.D. Power named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction for residential electric service in the East among large utilities. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company named to the Dow Jones Best in Class Index for North America for 18 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

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SOURCE Public Service Electric & Gas Company (PSE&G)