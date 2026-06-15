PSignite, the company behind the CPGvision platform, is recognized by The Silicon Review as one of the Most Reputable Companies of the Year 2026

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PSignite, a leading provider of innovative software solutions in the trade and revenue management space, today announced that it has received The Silicon Review's Most Reputable Companies of the Year 2026 award. Click the link below for the interview with PSignite CEO, Jon Flaherty.

https://thesiliconreview.com/magazine/profile/why-tpm-and-rgm-success-depends-on-adoption-not-just-software

About PSignite

PSignite is a leading provider of advanced software solutions for the consumer packaged goods industry. With a focus on utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning to help companies optimize their trade promotion funds and grow revenue profitably, PSignite offers innovative platforms designed to streamline processes and deliver actionable insights. For more information, visit cpgvision.com.

SOURCE PSignite