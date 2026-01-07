PSignite Fortifies Leadership Structure to Accelerate Growth: Jon Flaherty Named CEO and Joins Board; Industry Veterans Dianne Jacobs and Sanjay Gidwani Join Board of Directors

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PSignite, a leader in AI-driven trade and revenue management software, today announced key leadership moves designed to accelerate growth and deepen expertise in the consumer goods sector. Jon Flaherty has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Adam Bartkowski will continue to guide the company's long-term vision as Chairman of the Board.

In parallel with this executive transition, PSignite is proud to welcome two distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors: Dianne Jacobs and Sanjay Gidwani. Their combined experience in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and enterprise software operations positions PSignite for its next phase of rapid expansion.

Strategic Leadership Transition

As CEO, Jon Flaherty will lead PSignite's daily operations, strategic planning, and growth initiatives. Flaherty brings extensive experience driving operational excellence and revenue strategy. In addition to his CEO responsibilities, Flaherty will join the Board of Directors, strengthening alignment between the company's execution and long-term governance.

Adam Bartkowski, formerly CEO, transitions to the role of Chairman of the Board. In this capacity, Bartkowski will focus on high-level governance, strategic partnerships, and ensuring the company remains true to its core mission.

"Jon is the right leader for PSignite at this pivotal moment," said Adam Bartkowski, Chairman of the Board. "His deep understanding of our business model and his vision for the future make him uniquely qualified to lead the company into its next phase of growth. I look forward to supporting him and our expanded Board in my role as Chairman."

Expanding Board Expertise

The addition of Dianne Jacobs and Sanjay Gidwani to the Board of Directors reinforces PSignite's commitment to bringing unmatched industry insight and operational rigor to its clients.

Dianne Jacobs is a seasoned executive best known for leading the successful turnaround and revitalization of Beech-Nut Nutrition Company. Her background spans decades of senior leadership in the consumer goods sector, including roles at Nestlé, Mondelēz, and P&G.

Sanjay Gidwani, Former Chief Operating Officer at Copado, joins the Board with deep expertise in scaling high-growth technology companies. A former Vice President at Salesforce, Gidwani has spent his career driving digital transformation and customer success in the enterprise software ecosystem. His experience building scalable operational frameworks will be instrumental as PSignite expands its technology-enabled services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dianne and Sanjay to our Board, and I'm honored to join them as a director," said Jon Flaherty, CEO of PSignite. "Dianne's mastery of the consumer goods market and Sanjay's exceptional track record in scaling SaaS and tech operations provide a powerful balance of perspectives. Their guidance will be invaluable as we refine our strategies and deliver even greater ROI for our clients."

About PSignite

PSignite is a leading AI solutions provider for the consumer packaged goods industry. With a focus on utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning to help companies optimize trade promotion funds and grow revenue profitably—and agentic AI for user productivity—PSignite offers innovative platforms designed to streamline processes and deliver actionable insights. For more information, visit cpgvision.com.

SOURCE PSignite