Psilera Announces Fall Conference Schedule to Showcase Next-Generation Psychedelic and Neuroplastogen Pipeline

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera Inc. ("Psilera"), a leading biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation neuroplastogens and psychedelic therapies, today announced its fall conference schedule. Executive and scientific leadership will present at key global biopharma and neuroscience events to share advances in the PSIL-006 clinical program.

Fall Conference Schedule

9th Annual Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit

September 15 - 17, Boston, MA

Magali Haas, MD-PhD, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a featured panel discussion titled "To What Degree Does Neuroplasticity Underpin Psychedelics Efficacy?" Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Jackie von Salm will be joining Dr. Haas at the conference.

15th International Conference on Frontotemporal Dementias (ISFTD)

October 8 - 11, Philadelphia, PA

Scott Rairigh, EVP of Corporate Development, and Magali Haas, MD-PhD, will attend to deepen connections with leading clinical researchers and patient advocacy organizations and to demonstrate the therapeutic potential of PSIL-006 and next-generation neuroplastogens in neurodegenerative indications, including frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

University of Wisconsin- Madison Psychedelic Symposium

October 29 - 30, Fitchburg, WI

Scott Rairigh to join researchers, graduate students, and key industry stakeholders in sharing the latest research data from the field as well as facilitate collaboration in this dynamic, evolving environment.

Jefferies HealthCare Week

November 16 - 19, London

Co-Founders Chris Witowski, PhD, and Jackie von Salm, PhD, will meet with key development partners and investors in Europe to further the PSIL-006 clinical program.

Psilera leadership will be available for one-on-one partnering and investor meetings at select events. To schedule a meeting or connect with the team during any of these conferences, please contact [email protected].

About Psilera

Psilera is a leading biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the future of mental health. They are pioneering next-generation psychedelics and neuroplastogens with a robust, wholly-owned pipeline of novel therapeutics. Leading the charge is PSIL-006—a first-in-class therapy designed to deliver the rapid neuroplastic benefits of traditional psychedelics without the limitations of hallucinogenic side effects. Driven by relentless scientific excellence and a passion for transforming the patient experience, Psilera is engineering a new era of neuroscience.

Discover how they are reshaping medicine at www.psilera.com.

Contact Information:

Investors: Monique Kosse, Gilmartin Group

[email protected]

Media: Katie DeMarsh, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Psilera Inc.