PTC Advances Leadership in AI-Driven Design with Launch of Onshape FeatureScript MCP Server

Enables engineers to create reusable custom CAD features using natural language and AI, no programming experience required

Automates feature development through AI-assisted building, testing, debugging, and refinement

Captures engineering knowledge as reusable CAD automation that can be shared across teams without ongoing AI interactions or recurring costs

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the availability of the new FeatureScript™ MCP Server capability in its Onshape® CAD and PDM platform. Available through its Onshape Labs™ initiative, the capability enables engineers to create custom CAD features using natural language and AI. Engineers describe the functionality they need, and AI automatically helps build, test, debug, and refine the custom feature in FeatureScript until it works as intended.

Image courtesy of PTC.

FeatureScript is Onshape's unique programming language for CAD automation, enabling companies to capture engineering knowledge, automate repetitive design tasks, and create custom design tools tailored to their workflows. The new FeatureScript MCP Server extends those capabilities to coding LLMs such as Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini. Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), engineers can connect AI directly with Onshape FeatureScript code.

FeatureScript MCP Server helps organizations:

Expand access to automation by allowing engineers to create custom CAD features using natural language rather than code.

by allowing engineers to create custom CAD features using natural language rather than code. Capture and scale engineering knowledge by turning proven design practices into reusable tools that can be shared across teams and projects.

by turning proven design practices into reusable tools that can be shared across teams and projects. Generate lasting value from AI by creating custom engineering tool sets that can be reused without repeated prompting, ongoing AI interactions, or recurring AI costs.

"The future of AI in CAD is not simply text-to-CAD, but text-to-code-to-CAD," said David Katzman, EVP and General Manager of Onshape and Arena at PTC. "The real value of AI is helping engineers turn proven ideas into tools they can use again and again. With the new FeatureScript MCP Server, Onshape has become the most customizable production CAD system, empowering all users to build engineering capabilities tailored to their company's products and processes. "

"The significance of this announcement isn't that AI can generate another CAD model," said Jeff Hojlo, Research Vice President, Industrial Ecosystems, Engineering & Product Innovation Strategies at IDC. "It's that AI is being used to create engineering capability. As organizations look to apply AI in engineering, the focus is shifting from generating outputs to capturing and operationalizing engineering expertise."

With Onshape and the rest of its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: enabling manufacturers and product companies to build a product data foundation, extend the value of that data across their enterprise, and accelerate AI-driven transformation. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher quality products to market faster, better manage product complexity, meet regulatory and compliance standards, and much more.

To learn more about the FeatureScript MCP Server and how to access the capability, visit the Onshape App Store.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company enabling manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service products. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, visit www.ptc.com.

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PTC, Onshape, Arena, FeatureScript, Onshape Labs, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE PTC Inc.