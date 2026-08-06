PTO Today Launches National "1 Hour for Schools" Campaign to Rally One Million Volunteer Hours for America's K-12 Schools

New initiative encourages parents and caregivers to give just one hour to help schools overcome ongoing volunteer challenges

WRENTHAM, Mass., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTO Today, the leading resource for parent groups at schools nationwide, this week announced the launch of 1 Hour for Schools, a national volunteer movement encouraging parents and caregivers to give just one hour of their time to support their local schools.

PTO president Becca Liller reminds us why the work we do matters—and how those small, joyful school moments we create stick with students for a lifetime. For PTA President Hannah Nitz, joining the PTA quickly turned into a mindset: bring the fun. Her story shows us the most memorable moments don’t come from big budgets—they come from a willingness to show up for your school with joy.

School communities rely on volunteers to make many of the experiences students, staff, and families value possible—from book fair and field day to family events, enrichment programs, assemblies, and teacher appreciation week. But many schools are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit enough helping hands. According to PTO Today research, 54% of PTO and PTA leaders surveyed had to cancel or scale back school events because of low volunteer turnout. 82% rely on fewer than 10 active volunteers.

Many of those PTO and PTA volunteers are making a significant time commitment, too, with 66% volunteering 360 hours over the course of the school year. At the same time, 74% say fathers are the most underrepresented group among school volunteers, highlighting an opportunity to engage more members of the school community.

The 1 Hour for Schools movement aims to collect one million volunteer hours pledged by parents and caregivers nationwide while showing that just one hour can help strengthen school communities.

"Schools across the country are telling us the same thing: they need more volunteers, but they don't need superheroes—they just need more people willing to give a little of their time," said Charles Field, CEO at School Family Media, parent company of PTO Today. "That's exactly why we created 1 Hour for Schools. We want to show parents and caregivers that even one hour can make a meaningful difference for their child's school."

The national volunteer movement also highlights another important benefit of volunteering: connection. At a time when many parents are looking for ways to build real community, getting involved at their child's school is a meaningful way to meet other families, make new friends, build relationships with teachers, and feel more connected to the school community.

Research shows that volunteering is more than just lending a hand—it can also help families feel a stronger sense of belonging. For parents and caregivers navigating busy schedules, work, and family responsibilities, even a small commitment can be a simple way to get more involved in their child's school community.

One PTO leader from Michigan shared, "I wish more parents and caregivers understood that volunteering at school—no matter how small the role—makes a meaningful difference. It's not about having extra time or special skills; it's about showing up and being part of the school community. When families volunteer, they help create meaningful experiences for students, support staff in ways that truly matter, and show children that their school is something we all help build together."

Through September 30, parents and caregivers can take the 1 Hour for Schools pledge and commit to volunteering at their school in whatever way works for them. Every pledge submitted also gives schools the opportunity to win $3,500 to support their community.

The goal: one million volunteer hours from parents and caregivers across the country who believe that even a small commitment to our schools can create a big impact.

To learn more or take the pledge, visit 1HourForSchools.com.

School Family Media and its family of brands, PTO Today, TeacherLists, EduKit, and School Tool Box, recognize the importance that volunteers make in school communities and are proud to support the 1 Hour for Schools initiative.

About PTO Today

PTO Today is the leading resource for school parent groups, providing tools, resources, and support to help PTOs and PTAs thrive. Serving more than 84,000 K-8 school communities nationwide, PTO Today helps parent leaders build stronger, more connected schools and engage families through its website, print magazine, and vibrant online community. To learn more, visit www.ptotoday.com.

About School Family Media

School Family Media is changing how schools and families prepare for back-to-school. Our nationally recognized platforms, TeacherLists, EduKit, School Tool Box, and PTO Today, simplify back-to-school for schools, teachers, volunteers, and especially families. As a mission-driven company, our goal is to make life easier for school communities and help ensure students are prepared to learn. To learn more, visit www.schoolfamilymedia.com.

SOURCE School Family Media