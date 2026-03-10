School Family Media Welcomes School Tool Box, Enhancing Its Support of School Communities

WRENTHAM, Mass., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- School Family Media, the back‑to‑school company behind PTO Today, TeacherLists, and EduKit, today announced that School Tool Box, a long‑standing provider of school supply kits, has joined its family of brands. School Family Media supports K–12 schools, parent‑group leaders, and families across the country with tools and programs that simplify back‑to‑school and strengthen school communities. Its mission is simple: "making life easier for school communities." That mission aligns closely with what School Tool Box has always stood for—ensuring students are ready to learn with convenient, high‑quality supply kits and dependable service.

In 2023, School Family Media purchased EduKit, a leader in customizable back‑to‑school supply kits. Since then, School Family Media has invested in improved delivery performance, streamlined processes, and new technology to make programs run even more smoothly for schools and families.

"We know how important trust and predictability are when it comes to school supply kits," said Charles Field, CEO, School Family Media. "With EduKit, we focused on stability first, then invested in operations and technology to make programs even stronger. We're taking that same thoughtful, school‑first approach as we welcome School Tool Box into the family."

For schools currently working with School Tool Box, it's business as usual for the upcoming season :

Schools will continue working with their existing School Tool Box team .

. The same ordering process, timelines, and high‑quality, teacher‑requested kits will remain in effect.

The School Tool Box team's experience, knowledge, and insight into what families and coordinators need are central to this transition, and School Family Media is committed to keeping that expertise in place while adding support and resources behind the scenes.

"Our priority is to protect what's working for schools while quietly making it even better," said Doug Stice, President, School Tool Box. "Schools will work with the same people, follow the same process, and get the same reliable kits they count on—now backed by combined resources from School Family Media."

Both EduKit and School Tool Box will maintain their local facilities and community ties, continuing to operate in the communities where they have long served schools and families.

As part of that commitment, the companies will continue to hire from the local community —including high school and college students—providing real‑world work and leadership experience in a supportive environment.

"We take that responsibility seriously," said Brian Cabezud, COO, School Family Media. "Our goal is to help young people build skills and see how their work can positively impact school communities. Keeping our operations local and investing in people from the communities we serve is a big part of who we are."

Bringing School Tool Box into the School Family Media organization further strengthens an ecosystem that already includes:

PTO Today , the leading resource for PTO and parent‑group leaders

, the leading resource for PTO and parent‑group leaders TeacherLists , the digital platform for managing and sharing school supply lists

, the digital platform for managing and sharing school supply lists EduKit, a customizable school supply kit provider with decades of experience

Through these brands, School Family Media is already deeply embedded in K–12 school communities. By bringing EduKit and School Tool Box together, School Family Media is combining decades of kit expertise with deep insight into what school communities need.

Stronger logistics and operational support over time

over time Continued investment in technology and tools that help coordinators, families, and staff

"As parents of school‑aged children, we see firsthand how much it matters for students to have the right tools to be ready to learn," said Field. "Brian and I have deliberately focused on building companies that directly support school communities and families, with a long‑term, mission‑driven approach. By joining companies, we can bring these strengths together, invest in what works, and keep schools at the center of every decision."

About School Family Media

School Family Media, LLC helps schools, parent groups, and education focused brands connect and collaborate to support students and families. Through platforms like **TeacherLists, PTO Today, School Tool Box, and EduKit**, School Family Media delivers programs, content, and resources that make it easier for school communities to engage families, raise funds, and ensure students have what they need to succeed.

