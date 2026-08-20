PTS Group Launches PTS Medical, Expanding the Brokerage Platform Into New Healthcare Verticals

New vertical launches following $34 million fertility practice transaction, reinforcing PTS Group's position as a national advisor to healthcare entrepreneurs and business owners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTS Group, a national M&A brokerage for healthcare practices and founder-led businesses, today announced the launch of PTS Medical, a new advisory firm focused on procedure-driven medical specialties and healthcare facilities.

PTS Group supports a portfolio of independent transition advisory brands with deep expertise leading dental (Professional Transition Strategies and Headwaters Practice Transitions), med-aesthetics (LuxMed Transition Strategies) transitions, and now specialty medical practice transitions.

PTS Medical serves physician owners and multi-site platforms across high performing specialty categories, including: ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedics, interventional pain management, and women's health and fertility alongside adjacent specialties such as allergy and immunology, ENT, vascular clinics, infusion-based services and other scalable outpatient care models.

The launch builds on prior experience advising practices across medical categories, including a fertility transaction that highlights the opportunity in the market.

In that transaction, the PTS advisory team represented a single-location, single-owner fertility practice generating approximately $2.9 million in trailing twelve-month EBITDA. Initially evaluated under conventional valuation assumptions at approximately $5.6 million, the practice ultimately transacted for $34 million in enterprise value following a structured, competitive buyer process.

"This transaction shows what's possible when a strong clinical business is positioned strategically and brought to a competitive market," said Will Holding, Managing Principal. "There are many physician owners operating highly profitable platforms who haven't been exposed to the full range of strategic options available to them. Our role is to create competition tension, expand strategic options and help them realize the full enterprise value of what they've built."

The expansion reflects growing demand from physician owners seeking advisory partners who understand both the clinical and financial dynamics of modern healthcare businesses.

"PTS Group was built to support founders through growth and transition," said Kyle Francis, founder and president of PTS Group. "As consolidation continues across healthcare, expanding into specialty medical allows us to bring our M&A experience to a broader group of owners while maintaining our focus and leadership in dental."

With the addition of PTS Medical, PTS Group now advises across multiple healthcare and business verticals – supporting founders, emerging groups and multi-site platforms exploring partnerships, growth capital or full transitions.

About PTS Group

PTS Group is a national M&A advisory platform with expansive expertise in healthcare and founder-led business transitions. The firm operates a family of brands including Professional Transition Strategies, Headwaters Practice Transitions, LuxMed Transition Strategies and PTS Medical.

PTS Group advises owners on valuations, growth strategies, partnerships and full or partial sales, helping founders maximize enterprise value while protecting their legacy.

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SOURCE PTS Group