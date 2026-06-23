Public Health Leader Takes Helm of National PTA

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public health leader Dr. William (Bill) Datema was installed as the 59th president of National PTA, at the 2026 National PTA Convention in Pittsburgh. Dr. Datema will serve as president of National PTA until June 2029.

Starting as a student member, Dr. Datema has been involved in PTA for over 50 years, including serving in leadership roles and on a variety of committees at the national, state and local levels. At the national level, he served as president-elect, secretary-treasurer and on the Board of Directors.

"Bill is the embodiment of everything we say we want in a leader. He is deeply committed to building that same opportunity for the next generation—including our young people. That is exactly the kind of president who will take PTA to its next level," said Howie Berman, MA, CAE, National PTA executive director.

Dr. Datema has a 45-year career in public health and education including as chief executive officer of the Society for Public Health Education, chief of the Program Development and Services Branch of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Division of Adolescent and School Health, director of partnerships for children's health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and executive director of the Society of State Leaders of Health and Physical Education. He is currently the United States representative for the UNESCO Chair Global Health and Education.

"Chronic absenteeism is at crisis levels. Mental health needs among young people have never been greater. Families are navigating cuts to SNAP and threats to special education programs while the federal education landscape is shifting beneath their feet. PTA must be the strongest and clearest voice on every one of these issues—because every child, one voice is not just our tagline. It is our charge," said Dr. Datema, who has also served as a board member for several other international, national, state and local nonprofit organizations focused on education, public health and advocacy for young people.

Dr. Datema succeeds Yvonne Johnson, who served as president of National PTA the past three years.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

SOURCE National PTA