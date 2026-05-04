National PTA Honors Students for Their Creativity in Reflections Art Program

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA is pleased to announce the winners of its 2025-2026 Reflections® student art program. The awards honor creative interpretations of the theme "I Belong!" in the categories of dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography and visual arts. Seven students have been honored with the Outstanding Interpretation Award, and over 240 students have been recognized with Awards of Excellence and Merit. Students representing 34 states were selected for national-level recognition.

The Outstanding Interpretation Award recipients are:

Maurice Ironheart

South Canyon Elementary PTA, South Dakota

Dance Choreography: "Siyo Waci"

Mika Chang

Norman Rockwell PTA, Washington

Film Production: "The Village of Balloons"

Fernando Nunez

El Dorado High PTSA, California

Film Production, Accessible Arts Division: "My Life in Puzzle Pieces"

Shailesh Vimal

Riverdale Heights Elementary School PTA, Iowa

Literature: "Between Two Worlds I Belong"

Zachary Foss

Shawnee Mission South High School PTSA, Kansas

Music Composition: "Home"

Peter Malabuyo

Andrus PTA, Idaho

Photography: "I Mala-Belong"

Celena Zhang

Mount Si High School PTSA, Washington

Visual Arts: "Outside the Glass"

"We are thrilled to recognize the 2025-2026 national Reflections winners and shine a light on the incredible talents and creativity of our nation's students in the arts," said Yvonne Johnson, president of National PTA. "Participating in the arts supports students' emotional well-being and academic success, and we applaud all of the students who participated in the 2025-2026 Reflections program."

The Outstanding Interpretation Award recipients each receive an $800 scholarship to further their artistic talents, and their local PTA is awarded $200 to support arts and culture in their community. Award of Excellence recipients each receive a $200 scholarship. All national award recipients receive a medallion, certificate and year-round recognition from National PTA.

Each year, the National PTA Reflections program encourages students of all ages to create and submit original works of art in the medium of their choice that reflect on the annual theme. Submissions are reviewed by arts professionals, and students are recognized for their artistic technique and ingenuity in bringing the theme to life. Hundreds of thousands of students in pre-K through grade 12 from across the country created original works of art as part of the 2025-2026 Reflections program.

"For over 50 years, the Reflections program has provided opportunities for recognition and access to the arts for students of all grades and their parents and caregivers," added Howie Berman, MA, CAE, National PTA executive director. "Arts engagement provides a vital outlet for youth to express their thoughts, feelings, ideas and passions, while also building their self-confidence, creativity, critical thinking and communication skills. National PTA remains committed to supporting arts education."

Read more about and see the artwork of the 2025-2026 Reflections winners at PTA.org/ReflectionsAwards.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

SOURCE National PTA