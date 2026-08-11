Public Voting Opens Sept. 1 for the North Carolina Small Business Center Network's Inaugural 'Startup Showdown'

North Carolina Community College System invites the public to help select the state's next entrepreneurial standouts, following completion of 'Shark Tank'-style pitch and accelerator program sponsored by Wells Fargo

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of intensive business training, mentorship and pitch coaching, 17 of North Carolina's most promising entrepreneurs are preparing to showcase their ventures through the inaugural Small Business Center Network (SBCN) Startup Showdown, the first statewide entrepreneurship accelerator launched by the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS). The competition will culminate this September with more than $60,000 in unrestricted startup funding awarded to the state's top entrepreneurs and their respective Small Business Center.

Courtesy of the Small Business Center Network / N.C. Community College System The 2026 SBCN Startup Showdown cohort shown during their recent Pitch Day. (Photo courtesy of Rodney Priester, Coastal Carolina Community College)

From Sept. 1-15, North Carolinians can help spotlight these founders by viewing their business pitches and participating in public voting measured through "likes" on finalists' professionally produced pitch videos (posted to the North Carolina Small Business Center Network's YouTube channel). This tally will contribute to each entrepreneur's final score, along with evaluations from a distinguished panel of judges. Winners will be announced at an invitation-only awards reception in Raleigh on Sept. 17.

Made possible through a funding partnership with the Wells Fargo Foundation, the Startup Showdown is a collaborative effort of the North Carolina Community College System, the Small Business Center Network and the North Carolina Community Colleges Foundation. The program was created to identify high-potential entrepreneurs, provide high-quality business education and connect founders with the mentorship, resources and visibility needed to transform innovative ideas into successful businesses. The inaugural cohort represents a cross-section of the state's entrepreneurial talent, with ventures spanning technology, advanced manufacturing, childcare, commercial and consumer products, health and wellness, and entertainment.

With Small Business Centers embedded at all 58 community colleges, the Network – which provides business counseling, educational programming and technical assistance to thousands of small businesses each year – is uniquely positioned to identify and support North Carolina's entrepreneurs.

"The Small Business Center Network has never been more important to North Carolina's entrepreneurial spirit than it is today. Forty years ago, as an SBC director, I witnessed firsthand the backbone of the American economy: individuals willing to take a risk to start or expand small businesses," said Dr. Bill Carver, Interim President at the System. "North Carolina owes State Director Anne Shaw a debt of gratitude for the leadership, energy and excitement she has brought to this Startup Showdown in partnership with Wells Fargo."

The interactive public voting period follows finalists' enrollment and successful completion of a training course designed to transform business concepts into investment-ready ventures. From June to July, the 17-member cohort completed rigorous entrepreneurial training through the nationally recognized REAL Entrepreneurship® Pitch It! curriculum, while receiving individualized coaching from Small Business Center directors. The program challenged participants to validate market demand, strengthen financial projections, refine business models and develop compelling investor-ready presentations.

"These entrepreneurs have invested months in strengthening their business models, testing their assumptions and preparing to share their vision with North Carolina," said Anne C. Shaw, state director of the North Carolina Small Business Center Network. "They have been supported throughout that journey by Small Business Center directors and counselors who understand their communities and are committed to helping small businesses succeed. Now, the public has an opportunity to learn about these founders and help us celebrate the entrepreneurial talent growing across our state."

Behind the scenes, the competition extends beyond public voting. During a private "Pitch Day" last weekend, each entrepreneur delivered a live, "Shark Tank"-style business presentation before judges with backgrounds in entrepreneurship, finance, higher education and small business development. The panel is now evaluating each venture using a comprehensive scoring process that considers a variety of business criteria. Public voting totals will serve as an additional component.

Finalists will reconvene on Sept. 17 for the invitation-only SBCN Startup Showdown Awards Reception, alongside investors, business executives, elected officials, community college leaders and economic development partners from across North Carolina. The evening will culminate with the announcement of the first-, second- and third-place winners, who will receive unrestricted startup prize funding provided by the Wells Fargo Foundation to launch their new business ventures.

Additional information about the showdown, finalists and awards reception is available through the North Carolina Community College System.

About the North Carolina Small Business Center Network (SBCN)

The North Carolina Small Business Center Network (SBCN) is one of the nation's largest state-funded small business assistance programs, operating through all 58 North Carolina community colleges and reaching every one of North Carolina's 100 counties. Through confidential business counseling, practical training, technical assistance and resource connections, SBCN helps aspiring and existing entrepreneurs start, grow and sustain successful businesses. By empowering small business owners in communities across the state, the Network plays a vital role in fostering innovation, creating jobs and strengthening North Carolina's economy.

About the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS)

The North Carolina Community College System is the state's primary engine for workforce development and the only public higher education system dedicated to providing affordable, accessible education and workforce training to all North Carolinians. Governed by the State Board of Community Colleges and supported by 58 community colleges across the state, the System serves more than 600,000 students annually and awards more than 60,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates each year while partnering with employers to build the best workforce in the world.

About the North Carolina Community College Foundation

The North Carolina Community Colleges Foundation (the Foundation) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization founded in 1986 to support the mission of the N.C. Community College System. The Foundation is governed by a diverse board of directors who, together with the executive director, steward the endowment; raise awareness and funds to develop and advance the System; manage several scholarship and award programs that honor excellence, and support public-private partnership programs that foster innovation. Going forward, the Foundation will lead a national campaign to drive more student, college, employer, and system success; and deliver more community, economic, and workforce development value for the state.

SOURCE North Carolina Community College System