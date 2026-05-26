North Carolina Community College System Announces Search For Next President

The next president at North Carolina's statewide community college system will lead efforts to strengthen workforce development and economic opportunity for employers, students, and communities across the state.

RALEIGH, N.C., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As North Carolina experiences historic economic and population growth, the North Carolina Community College System has launched its search for its next president/CEO – a pivotal leadership role as the state works to sustain its economic momentum, expand opportunity, and set a national standard for workforce development.

Serving 1 in 14 North Carolinians annually, the system represents a pathway to economic mobility, career advancement, and long-term opportunity for hundreds of thousands of students. This leader will have the opportunity to align education across the System's 58 community colleges with some of the fastest-growing industries in the world.

"North Carolina needs a leader who understands that workforce development is economic development," said State Board Chair Tom Looney. "This role requires someone who can move at the speed of business, align education with the needs of a rapidly changing economy, and help position North Carolina as the national leader in workforce talent."

From biotechnology and healthcare to advanced manufacturing and technology, the system works alongside employers across North Carolina to build talent pipelines for the state's fastest-growing industries.

The System's next president/CEO will have the opportunity to help shape the future of workforce development not only in North Carolina but across the country.

The North Carolina Community College System's Presidential Search Committee – a group of leaders with experience across business, finance, and public service – will lead the search with executive search firm Buffkin / Baker. Monthly search committee meetings will be livestreamed on the N.C. Community College System YouTube channel and are open to the public, though some portions may be held in closed session as permitted by state law.

To apply, submit a resume and/or vita, cover letter, and any questions to:

Those looking to make a nomination, provide a referral, or receive additional information can email the contacts above. NCCCS does not discriminate against employees, students, or applicants on the basis of race, color, gender, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression/association, national origin, age, height, weight, religion, creed, genetic information, disability, or veteran's status, as defined by law, in employment, admissions, or educational programs and activities. Minorities, women, veterans, and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

About the North Carolina Community College System

The North Carolina Community College System is the engine for workforce development in North Carolina and the only public entity dedicated to providing affordable college access to anyone in the state. The System is governed by the NC State Board of Community Colleges with administration from the NC Community College System Office, and support from the NC Community Colleges Foundation, and is powered by the 58 community colleges and their respective foundations. Together, the System serves 600,000 students and awards more than 60,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates annually.

SOURCE North Carolina Community College System