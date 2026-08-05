Pucker Up, Party People: BeatBox Launches Xtreme Sour Black Cherry

The limited-time flavor combines juicy cherry taste with a blast of extreme sour

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BeatBox Beverages is bringing a bold new twist to the party with the launch of Xtreme Sour Black Cherry, a limited-time flavor created for fans who crave unexpected taste experiences.

The newest addition to the BeatBox lineup starts with a rush of juicy, jammy cherry flavor before delivering a punch of Xtreme sourness that takes taste buds straight into party mode. Packed in BeatBox's signature resealable carton, Xtreme Sour Black Cherry is designed for unforgettable moments wherever the party happens.

New from BeatBox: Xtreme Sour Black Cherry, a limited-time offering created for fans who crave bold and unexpected flavor experiences.

"We talk to our fans all year and know they are looking for new and unexpected flavor experiences," said Justin Fenchel, CEO & Co-Founder of BeatBox. "Xtreme Sour Black Cherry is the result of that ongoing conversation. This launch is all about pushing flavor further and creating a taste experience that's impossible to ignore."

Inspired by growing consumer demand for intense flavor profiles, Xtreme Sour Black Cherry represents the latest example of BeatBox's fan-first approach to innovation. The limited-time offering joins the brand's portfolio of party-ready flavors that have helped make BeatBox one of the fastest-growing brands in flavored alcohol beverages.

Following its debut with fans and festival-goers at Lollapalooza, Xtreme Sour Black Cherry launched nationwide on August 1. Available while supplies last.

About BeatBox:

BeatBox is more than a party favorite – it's a category disruptor redefining the alcohol industry. Founded in 2011 as an MBA project at UT Austin, BeatBox gained national attention in 2014 after a game-changing appearance on Shark Tank. Today, the 'Original Party Punch' is sold in all 50 states and available at over 140,000 retail locations nationwide. As one of the fastest-growing RTD beverages in the United States, BeatBox offers more than 15 bold and nostalgic flavors. BeatBox combines innovation, a passion for live music, and a thriving community of superfans to deliver fun, flavor-packed vibes with every sip. According to Circana, in 2025, BeatBox sold over $350 million in retail sales in total U.S. MULC+ channels, which represents a growth rate of nearly 50% year-over-year. Learn more at www.beatboxbeverages.com and follow on Instagram or other social platforms.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years as a leading American manufacturer, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. As the nation's top brewer, one of the fastest growing spirits companies, and an insurgent force in energy drinks, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only alcohol company that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We make the nation's most iconic beers, ready-to-drink spirits, and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA – America's #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer – Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Cutwater Spirits, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, BeatBox, industry-leading craft beers, and non-alcohol beers like Michelob ULTRA Zero. We are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and to the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our products to life. That's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Data and Sources:

Circana – Dollar Sales; TUS HB GEO [MULC+ and Package Liquor] – Wine & Spirits RTD; YTD through 05.03.26

Circana MULC+ TUS HB GEO, '25 FY thru 12/28/25

SOURCE BeatBox Beverages