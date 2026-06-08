BeatBox Brings the Tropics Nationwide with Coconut Breeze Flavor Drop

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BeatBox Beverages, one of the fastest-growing Ready-to-Drink (RTD) brands in the U.S., is bringing vacation mode (no PTO required) just in time for summer with the nationwide launch of Coconut Breeze, a new limited-time-only flavor that delivers a tropical-inspired escape with every sip.

Designed to turn the party into paradise, Coconut Breeze blends smooth coconut cream, bursts of ripe pineapple, and a snap of fresh lime, creating a rich, juicy and wildly sippable flavor built for beach days, backyard hangs and wherever summer takes you.

Just in time for summer, BeatBox launches Coconut Breeze, a new limited-time-only flavor that delivers a tropical-inspired escape with every sip.

"We built BeatBox with fun flavors and great–tasting party punch – it's something our fans have come to expect," said Justin Fenchel, BeatBox Co-Founder & CEO. "By staying focused on flavor and showing up where culture comes to life, we've driven sustained growth while building a brand people don't just drink - they seek out, show up for and share. Limited drops like this give our fans something new to discover and invite new consumers into the category in a way that feels uniquely BeatBox."

Coconut Breeze joins BeatBox's growing lineup of bold, flavor-forward offerings, reflecting the brand's dedication to bringing unexpected flavor mashups to fans. With consistent emphasis on taste and fan-first experiences, BeatBox has emerged as one of the fastest-growing RTD brands in the U.S. - growing nearly 50% in 2025 and ranking as the #4 RTD brand and #5 fastest-growing by dollar sales.

The launch also taps into strong consumer demand for flavor exploration, with one in five shoppers actively seeking out new products, including growing interest in tropical and coconut-forward profiles.

Packaged in BeatBox's signature resealable 500 mL carton, Coconut Breeze features vibrant, tropical-inspired visuals that reflect its sun-soaked flavor profile. Ready for peak party season, Coconut Breeze is available now for a limited time at retailers across the U.S. Fans can find the flavor using the store locator at BeatBoxBeverages.com while supplies last.

About BeatBox:

BeatBox is more than a party favorite – it's a category disruptor redefining the alcohol industry. Founded in 2011 as an MBA project at UT Austin, BeatBox gained national attention in 2014 after a game-changing appearance on Shark Tank. Today, the 'Original Party Punch' is sold in all 50 states and available at over 140,000 retail locations nationwide. As one of the fastest-growing RTD beverages in the United States, BeatBox offers more than 15 bold and nostalgic flavors. BeatBox combines innovation, a passion for live music, and a thriving community of superfans to deliver fun, flavor-packed vibes with every sip. According to Circana, in 2025, BeatBox sold over $350 million in retail sales in total U.S. MULC+ channels, which represents a growth rate of nearly 50% year-over-year. Learn more at www.beatboxbeverages.com and follow on Instagram or other social platforms.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years as a leading American manufacturer, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. As the nation's top brewer, one of the fastest growing spirits companies, and an insurgent force in energy drinks, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only alcohol company that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We make the nation's most iconic beers, ready-to-drink spirits, and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA – America's #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer – Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Cutwater Spirits, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, BeatBox, industry-leading craft beers, and non-alcohol beers like Michelob ULTRA Zero. We are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and to the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our products to life. That's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Data and Sources:

Circana – Dollar Sales; TUS HB GEO [MULC+ and Package Liquor] – Wine & Spirits RTD; YTD through 05.03.26

Circana MULC+ TUS HB GEO, '25 FY thru 12/28/25

BeatBox Brand Health Tracker Wave 1 & 2 (2025)

SOURCE BeatBox Beverages