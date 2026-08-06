Pugsley Wood Client Receives $3.5 Million SEC Whistleblower Award

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") recently announced that a client of Pugsley Wood LLP ("Pugsley Wood") will receive a substantial whistleblower award in connection with a Commission enforcement action and a related criminal prosecution. Represented by Pugsley Wood partner Bryan Wood, the whistleblower received a percentage of the monetary sanctions collected in both matters totaling $3.5 million.

The Commission's Order found that the whistleblower's information "caused staff to open an investigation" and "closely tracked many of the claims raised" in the resulting enforcement actions. The Commission further credited Pugsley Wood's client with ongoing assistance, including a detailed interview, multiple follow-up communications with SEC staff, the identification of several witnesses, and help securing the cooperation of a key witness.

"Our client stepped forward with detailed, credible information and stayed engaged with investigators for as long as it took to see the matter through," said Mr. Wood. "Awards like this one reflect the real difference a whistleblower can make, supporting both SEC and U.S. Department of Justice enforcement efforts with the same original information."

About Pugsley Wood:

Pugsley Wood LLP is among the premier whistleblower law firms in the United States. Attorneys Wood and Pugsley began collaborating on whistleblower cases in early 2015. In 2021 they decided to leave their respective law firms of 20+ years to better serve their clients by combining their knowledge and resources in a highly specialized law firm dedicated solely to representing whistleblowers. To date, they have obtained more than $100 million in whistleblower awards for their clients under SEC, CFTC, DOJ, FIRREA/FIAFEA, and OSC whistleblower programs. Visit www.PugsleyWood.com for additional information.

SOURCE Pugsley Wood LLP