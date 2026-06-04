Pugsley Wood LLP Recognized in Inaugural Chambers and Partners Whistleblower Ranking

Firm earns Band 1; Bryan A. Wood and Mark W. Pugsley each ranked individually among the nation's leading whistleblower lawyers

BOSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pugsley Wood LLP, a boutique firm representing whistleblowers and victims of fraud nationally, has been ranked Band 1 in the first-ever Chambers and Partners ranking dedicated to whistleblower law firms. Founding partners Bryan A. Wood and Mark W. Pugsley were each also ranked individually in Band 1.

The recognition marks the debut of a dedicated whistleblower category from Chambers and Partners, one of the world's most respected independent legal research organizations. For more than 30 years, Chambers rankings have been determined through independent research, including extensive interviews with clients and peers, and cannot be bought or influenced.

"We are honored to be recognized in the very first Chambers ranking of whistleblower law firms," said managing partner Bryan Wood. "This recognition reflects the courage of the whistleblowers we represent and the trust they place in our team. Reporting fraud takes extraordinary bravery, and it is a privilege to stand beside our clients in that fight."

Pugsley Wood LLP represents whistleblowers nationwide across the major federal reward programs, including the SEC, CFTC, IRS, anti-money laundering, and FCPA/foreign bribery whistleblower programs, as well as False Claims Act and qui tam actions. The firm maintains offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Seattle Washington, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

For more information, visit www.pugsleywood.com.

SOURCE Pugsley Wood LLP