Pulte Family Charitable Foundation: Palm Beach County's First-of-Its-Kind Residential Campus for Adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities to Celebrate Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Tuesday, June 23rd, at 11:00 AM ET

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What:

The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for The IDDeal Place—Ruttura Family Campus, Palm Beach County's ﬁrst-of-its-kind residential campus created speciﬁcally for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).

The IDDeal Place is only the eighth residence of its kind in the State of Florida — a state that ranks 49th in the nation in caring for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The event will celebrate the opening of a long-awaited residence designed to provide safety, dignity, independence, and lifelong support for adults with I/DD and their families.

Who:

Florida State Senator Tina Polsky

Florida State Representative Anne Gerwig

Nancy Pulte Rickard, President & CEO of the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation

Bonnie Schmidt, Director of The IDDeal Place

Families, residents, supporters, and prominent Palm Beach County donors

Media Opportunities:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Interviews with elected oﬃcials

Interviews with Nancy Pulte Rickard and Bonnie Schmidt

Interviews with families and donors supporting the project

Campus tours and visual opportunities throughout the residence

When:

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

11:00 AM ET — Media Arrival / Check-In

11:15 AM ET — Program Begins

Where:

The IDDeal Place—Ruttura Family Campus 5700 Bentbrook Blvd.

Greenacres, FL

Why:

The IDDeal Place—Ruttura Family Campus was created to address the growing housing crisis facing adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Florida and across the nation. The residence provides a permanent home where adults with I/DD can live with support, purpose, and belonging while giving families peace of mind for the future.

Media RSVP & Information:

Caroline Smith 561.544.0955

[email protected]

SOURCE Pulte Family Charitable Foundation