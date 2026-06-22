The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation has made a transformative investment in The IDDeal Place to create the first independent living campus for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in Palm Beach County

News provided byPulte Family Charitable Foundation
Jun 22, 2026, 07:00 ET
GREENACRES, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for The IDDeal Place—Ruttura Family Campus, Palm Beach County's ﬁrst-of-its-kind residential campus created speciﬁcally for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).
The IDDeal Place is only the eighth residence of its kind in the State of Florida — a state that ranks 49th in the nation in caring for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The event will celebrate the opening of a long-awaited residence designed to provide safety, dignity, independence, and lifelong support for adults with I/DD and their families.
Who:
- Florida State Senator Tina Polsky
- Florida State Representative Anne Gerwig
- Nancy Pulte Rickard, President & CEO of the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation
- Bonnie Schmidt, Director of The IDDeal Place
- Families, residents, supporters, and prominent Palm Beach County donors
Media Opportunities:
- Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- Interviews with elected oﬃcials
- Interviews with Nancy Pulte Rickard and Bonnie Schmidt
- Interviews with families and donors supporting the project
- Campus tours and visual opportunities throughout the residence
When:
Tuesday, June 23, 2026
- 11:00 AM ET — Media Arrival / Check-In
- 11:15 AM ET — Program Begins
Where:
The IDDeal Place—Ruttura Family Campus
5700 Bentbrook Blvd.
Greenacres, FL
Why:
The IDDeal Place—Ruttura Family Campus was created to address the growing housing crisis facing adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Florida and across the nation. The residence provides a permanent home where adults with I/DD can live with support, purpose, and belonging while giving families peace of mind for the future.
Media RSVP & Information:
Caroline Smith 561.544.0955
[email protected]
SOURCE Pulte Family Charitable Foundation
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