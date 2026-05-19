pupp st. Announces Hester Shirt Restock, New Colorway, and Expansion of Its Dog Streetwear Vision

Leading New York City dog lifestyle brand known for its streetwear vibe brings back its signature pointelle dog shirt alongside plans for limited-edition dog sportswear and NYC community pop-ups.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- pupp st., the New York City-based dog streetwear brand, announced the highly anticipated restock of its best-selling Hester Shirt. Arriving May 21st, the collection will feature a brand-new, exclusive colorway designed to bring a fresh, cool dog streetwear look to the upcoming season.

The Olive and Grey Is A Favorite And Sold Out Twice. Restock And New Colorway Incoming! Elevated Streetwear For The Coolest Dogs. Fit Checks For Days.

As a signature piece beloved by the puppster community, the Hester Shirt is defined by its clean silhouette, comfortable fit, and everyday versatility. Crafted from premium, soft pointelle fabric (traditionally used in high-end children's clothing), the shirt embodies the brand's core philosophy: dogs are family, deserving of the same care, quality, and style as human fashion.

Limited Drops Define pupp st.'s Approach to Dog Fashion

At the heart of pupp st.'s philosophy is its commitment to tightly controlled, limited drops. Each release is produced in small quantities, creating a sense of exclusivity that mirrors luxury streetwear culture. pupp st. prioritizes thoughtful design, controlled supply, and elevated presentation—ensuring every piece feels like a collectible.

pupp st. rarely discounts because the brand delivers a luxury experience through intentional design, quality, and scarcity instead of markdowns.

The Cool Dog Owner And Their Sporty Dog

With the success of their Block Party Collection featuring the Domino Windbreaker and its matching Puppster Soccer Ball, pupp st. plans to expand its product offering with new categories that push the boundaries of dog fashion in dog sportswear.



Upcoming releases will include:

Lightweight dog windbreakers perfect for transitional weather.

Refined, urban streetwear silhouettes for everyday wear.

Matching sportswear-inspired lifestyle pieces balancing comfort and style.

NYC Pop-Ups and Community Events

Beyond apparel, pupp st. defines itself through culture. Known for its striking street-style dog photography and popular fit check reels on Instagram, the brand captures dogs with the same energy and style as human streetwear icons.

For those who live this lifestyle, pupp st. transcends dog clothing—it is an expression of identity, taste, and community. With the return of the Hester Shirt in a fresh new colorway and a robust pipeline of limited, intentional drops, pupp st. continues to set the standard for what it means to be the only streetwear brand for dogs.

The Hester Shirt restock officially goes live on May 21st at www.puppst.com.

About pupp st.

Founded in New York City and recognized as the only streetwear brand for dogs, pupp st. is a lifestyle brand deeply rooted in the culture. Defined by high-quality textiles and a distinct urban aesthetic, the brand creates elevated pet apparel designed to be cared for like a true luxury piece. For more information, visit www.puppst.com or follow @pupp_st on Instagram.

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Note to Editors: Founder interview requests are available upon request.

SOURCE pupp st.