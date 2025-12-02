pupp st. Announces First Anniversary Community Event and New Sportswear Drop

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- pupp st., New York City's hottest dog lifestyle brand, is celebrating its first birthday with a community-centered event benefiting Second Chance Rescue. Known for its stylish streetwear designs, pupp st. marks this milestone with a Brooklyn gathering in partnership with Töst, Kismet, and Mishik. The event will offer an elevated and fun hangout for the local dog community.

Event Details:

When: Sunday, December 7, 2025, 1–4 PM

Where: Greenburg Cafe, Brooklyn, NY

RSVP: Required (https://partiful.com/e/DnIQzJa0GDfGVDjFSueA)

pupp st. NYC's Hottest Dog Streetwear Brand Turns One! Drop 3 Of The Block Party Collection Launches on Dec. 7th

The celebration will debut Drop 3 of the Block Party Collection—a series that quickly became a favorite with standout pieces like the Domino Windbreaker and its matching soccer ball. This latest drop introduces two highly requested items from the community: the Puppster Travel Mat, designed for cafe hangs, and the Madison Sweater, a cozy-fit essential for colder days. The Block Party Collection is pupp st.'s take on modern dog sportswear for pups who love stylish playtime. Guests attending the event will receive limited-edition pupp st. totes with purchase, while supplies last.

"This year showed us how powerful a community-driven brand can be," said Zon Beltran, founder of pupp st. "We're committed to creating products that elevate a pup's lifestyle and reflect the human–dog bond. Because of our community's support, we've been able to give back in the cities we call home—New York City and Los Angeles. We've also extended our impact globally to the Philippines, our homeland, through our first global outreach with Pawssion Project, which cares for over 300 dogs."

pupp st. invites dog parents, supporters, and the NYC dog community to join the celebration, enjoy first access to Drop 3 of the Block Party Collection, and support the ongoing work of Second Chance Rescue.

About pupp st.

Known for its elegant take on dog streetwear and its mission to support animals in emergency care, pupp st. delivers timeless, thoughtfully crafted pieces through intentional, limited drops. Each release enriches everyday moments while preserving the brand's exclusivity. Brooklyn-born and rooted in style, pupp st. resonates with creative humans who extend their lifestyle to their fashionable dogs.

Block Party Collection: https://www.puppst.com/collections/blockparty-collection

Donate to Second Chance Rescue: https://nycsecondchancerescue.org/donate/

SOURCE pupp st.