Purchasers of Standalone Storage Device or Computer for resale in the United States from January 2003, through May 2016, may be affected by a class action lawsuit

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A class action antitrust lawsuit was filed on behalf of Reseller Plaintiffs and End-User Plaintiffs against Defendants TDK Corporation, Hutchinson Technology Inc., Magnecomp Precision Technology Public Co., Ltd., Magnecomp Corporation, and SAE Magnetics (H.K.) Ltd. (together, "TDK Defendants"), and NHK Spring Co., Ltd., NHK International, NAT Peripheral (Dong Guan) Co., Ltd., NAT Peripheral (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., and NHK Spring (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (together, "NHK Defendants"). This Notice only applies to Reseller Plaintiffs. The Reseller Plaintiffs are Now Micro, Inc., Integrated Technical Systems, Inc. d/b/a Network One, It Worx, Inc., Stephen Arvay, and Michael Medeiros, (together, the "Reseller Plaintiffs"). The lawsuit alleges Defendants conspired to fix prices of suspension assemblies ("SAs"), a component contained in hard disk drives ("HDD"). SAs are a necessary component of HDDs and are found in products such as laptop and desktop computers, and computer servers. The Reseller Plaintiffs bought and resold HDDs that included SAs. Reseller Plaintiffs assert prices were higher as a result of the supracompetitive prices initially charged by Defendants to HDD manufacturers, who "passed on" those price increases to the Reseller Plaintiffs.

The Court "certified" a Reseller Class defined as: all persons or entities in the Indirect Purchaser States, except original equipment manufacturers, who, during the period from January 2003 through May 2016, purchased a Standalone Storage Device or Computer for resale, which included as a component part one or more SAs that were manufactured or sold by Defendants, any current or former subsidiary of Defendants, or any co-conspirator of Defendants, or who indirectly purchased a SA, for resale, that was manufactured or sold by Defendants, any current or former subsidiary of Defendants, or any co-conspirator of Defendants.

The Court has not decided who is right or wrong. There is no money available now, and no guarantee there will be. However, if you are a member of the Reseller Class described above, your legal rights are affected, and you have a choice to make now.

Class Members who want to keep the possibility of getting money or benefits from this lawsuit in the future do not need to do anything now. By doing nothing, they are staying in the Reseller Class and if the Reseller Plaintiffs obtain money or benefits in the future, they will be notified about how to get their share. Class Members who do nothing now will not be able to sue or continue to sue Defendants—as part of any other lawsuit—about the same legal claims in this lawsuit. Class Members will also be legally bound by the orders and judgments. If they do nothing now and there is a settlement or judgment in the future, they may not be allowed to exclude themselves from the lawsuit.

Class Members who want to sue Defendants on their own regarding the same legal claims in this lawsuit or already have their own lawsuit against Defendants regarding the same legal claims in this lawsuit and want to continue with it, need to ask to be excluded from the Reseller Class. Class Members who exclude or remove themselves from the Reseller Class— sometimes called "opting-out" of the class— they will not get any money or benefits from this lawsuit even if Reseller Plaintiffs win at trial or there is a settlement. However, those who opt-out may be able to sue or continue to sue Defendants on their own. Class Members who exclude themselves will not be legally bound by the Court's judgments in this class action lawsuit. The deadline to opt-out is September 2, 2026.

Class Counsel will have to prove Reseller Plaintiffs' legal claims at a trial. The trial has not been scheduled. During the trial, a Jury and the Judge will hear all of the evidence to help them reach a decision about whether Reseller Plaintiffs or Defendants are right about the legal claims in the lawsuit. There is no guarantee that Reseller Plaintiffs will win, or that they will get any money for the Reseller Class.

This Notice summarizes the lawsuit and the proceedings. To get additional information visit www.HDDSuspensionReseller.com or call 1-877-307-1874.

URL: www.HDDSuspensionReseller.com

SOURCE United States District Court for the Northern District of California