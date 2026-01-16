If you accessed GameSpot in California between January 5, 2023 and December 16, 2025, you may be entitled to a payment from a Class Action Settlement

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Fandom, Inc. The class action lawsuit alleges that Defendant, Fandom, Inc., installed and used three trackers—the GumGum Tracker, Audiencerate Tracker, and TripleLift Tracker (the "Trackers")— on Website visitors' internet browsers, without consent and in violation of Section 638.51(a) of the California Invasion of Privacy Act ("CIPA"). The Defendant denies that it violated any law. The Court has not determined who is right. Rather, the Parties have agreed to settle the lawsuit to avoid the uncertainties and expenses associated with ongoing litigation.

Who is included?

The Settlement Class consists of all persons who accessed www.gamespot.com and its subdomains (the "Website") in California and had their IP address collected by the Trackers between January 5, 2023 to through, and including, December 16, 2025.

What does the Settlement provide?

Defendant has created a Settlement Fund totaling $1.2 million. Class Member payments, and the cost to administer the Settlement, the cost to inform people about the Settlement, attorneys' fees, and an award to the Class Representative will also come out of this fund. If you are member of the Settlement Class you may submit a Claim Form to receive a portion of the Settlement Fund. The amount of this payment will depend on how many of the Class Members file valid claims. Each Class Member who files a valid claim will receive a pro rata (meaning equal) portion of the Settlement Fund.

How do I get a payment?

If you are a Class Member and you want to get a payment, you must complete and submit a Claim Form by April 16, 2026. Claim Forms can be found and submitted online at www.GameSpotSettlement.com, or by printing and mailing a paper Claim Form, copies of which are available for download at www.GameSpotSettlement.com.

What are my options?

Do Nothing. If you do nothing, you won't get any benefits from this Settlement. You won't be able to start a lawsuit or be part of any other lawsuit against the Defendants for the claims being resolved by this Settlement unless you exclude yourself.

Exclude Yourself. To exclude yourself from the Settlement, you must mail or deliver your exclusion request no later than March 17, 2026. You will receive no benefits, but you will retain any rights you currently have to sue the Defendant about the claims in this case.

Object. You can ask the Court to deny approval by filing an objection. To object, you must write to the Court explaining why you don't like the Settlement and file your objection no later than March 17, 2026.

The Court will hold the Final Approval Hearing at 1:30 p.m. PT on May 19, 2026, in person and via Zoom to consider whether to approve the Settlement, attorneys' fees, costs, expenses, and service awards, and any objections. You or your lawyer hired by you may attend and ask to appear at the hearing if you object, but you are not required to do so.

This notice is a summary. Learn more about the Settlement at www.GameSpotSettlement.com or by calling toll-free 1-877-714-5775.

SOURCE United States District Court for the Northern District of California