Pure Financial Advisors Adds New President

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Financial Advisors, LLC ("Pure") announces the addition of Eugene Elias, Jr to the Executive Team as President. In partnership with the Executive Team, Elias will have responsibility for designing and executing the strategic direction of the firm as it relates to Pure's continued growth and expansion. His focus will be on enhancing and elevating the client and advisor experience, optimization and scale of the operating environments, and the utilization of advanced technologies to drive growth. With more than 25 years of leading and running wealth management businesses, technology, and operations, Eugene has built his career around developing and strengthening organizations to differentiate in highly competitive environments and maximize their growth opportunities.

Eugene Elias, Jr.

"Eugene possesses a rare blend of operating expertise and direct experience as a financial advisor, a combination that makes him particularly well qualified to help lead Pure through its next stage of growth," Joe Anderson, CEO of Pure Financial Advisors, said. "While we continue to expand, it will be invaluable to have someone who understands both the experience of financial advisors and the platforms which support it. We are thrilled to have him joining the team."

"Pure has truly built something unique and distinct in how they serve and support their advisors, who in turn provide the highest degree of advice and direction to their clients," said Elias. "Distributing operational workload across the organization empowers Pure's advisors to focus on client outcomes, free from the administrative distractions that burden so many in this profession. In a world increasingly disintermediated by technology, the human element only becomes more essential. Prioritizing that human connection is exactly what Pure has always done, and I couldn't be more excited to continue the journey with Joe and the team."

About Eugene Elias

Elias joins from Atria Wealth Solutions ("Atria"), where he was Chief Operating Officer and Founding Partner and he has also recently been serving as an Independent Board member at Pure. He built Atria Wealth Solutions into a modern wealth management holding company that equipped its subsidiaries with next-generation tools, services, and capabilities to fuel their growth and help their financial advisors thrive. Atria was acquired by LPL in October of 2024.

Before co-founding Atria, Eugene led Morgan Stanley's client and advisor platforms, spearheading major initiatives including the rollout of client-facing mobile applications and a redesign of the advisor workstation and client website both in the U.S. and EMEA. Eugene started his career as a Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley.

About Pure Financial Advisors

Founded in 2007, Pure Financial Advisors is a registered investment advisor offering independent, fee-only financial planning, education, and investment advice to clients nationwide. Pure is headquartered in San Diego, with additional branch offices in California (Brea, Irvine, Los Angeles, Sacramento), Seattle, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Nashville, Salt Lake City, and is looking to expand in other cities. Pure Financial manages over $12.29 billion in assets (as of August 11, 2026).

Pure Financial Advisors has been named to many industry awards and rankings over the years, including Inc. Magazine's 2026 Best Workplaces, ranked as one of the Fastest Growing Firms by Financial Advisor Magazine in 2026, and rated in America's Top Financial Advisory Firms by Newsweek in 2026. Pure Financial has also been named on USA Today's 2025 Best Financial Advisory Firms, among others. For any questions about the rankings mentioned, please visit https://purefinancial.com/why-pure/news/ , or for more information, please visit www.purefinancial.com.

Pure Financial Advisors, LLC

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SOURCE Pure Financial Advisors, LLC