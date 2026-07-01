Pure Hockey Strengthens Commitment to Utah's Growing Hockey Community With New Bountiful Store

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Hockey, the largest hockey equipment retailer in the United States, announced today the opening of its Bountiful, Utah, location. This is Pure Hockey's second location in the state, joining its existing store in Murray.

With more than 110 retail locations nationwide, Pure Hockey is a leading destination for hockey players, coaches, and fans, offering the industry's largest selection of hockey equipment from top brands, along with expert guidance from knowledgeable in-store associates. From skates and sticks to protective gear, training, and apparel, Pure Hockey provides the equipment players of all ages and skill levels need to perform their best on and off the ice.

"We're excited to expand into Bountiful and support the incredible momentum hockey is seeing across Utah," said David Nectow, CEO of Pure Hockey. "The passion for the game and the commitment to growing hockey throughout the state make this an exciting time to expand our presence. Whether someone is lacing up their first pair of skates or has been playing for years, our goal is to provide the expertise, selection, and service that help every player take the next step in their hockey journey."

Through its comprehensive Team Sales offering, Pure Hockey partners with local teams, leagues, schools, and hockey organizations to simplify the team purchasing experience with customized solutions. Offering custom apparel and equipment, online team stores, learn-to-play packages, and dedicated support, the program helps organizations focus on developing players while relying on Pure Hockey as their trusted partner for hockey equipment and gear needs.

Pure Hockey is also committed to growing the game at the grassroots level. As the official Learn to Play retail partner of the NHL, Pure Hockey helps introduce new players to hockey by providing the equipment, resources, and expertise needed to get started. Through these efforts, Pure Hockey continues to support the next generation of players and strengthen hockey communities across the United States.

The Bountiful, Utah, store is located at 420 West 500 South, Suite B, Bountiful, UT 84010. A grand opening event celebrating this location will be held later this year.

For more information about Pure Hockey and its newest store locations, please visit www.purehockey.com.

About Pure Hockey:

Pure Hockey is headquartered outside of Boston, MA. The company was founded in 1994 and was acquired by David Nectow and Sal Tiano in 2008. Nectow and Tiano started their hockey business in 2002 with the purchase of one hockey retail store in Massachusetts. Pure Hockey has since expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions and now operates two ecommerce sites and 110 stores in 32 states across the U.S. under the Pure Hockey and Pure Goalie brands. Pure Hockey is the Official Hockey Equipment Retailer of USA Hockey and the Retail Partner of the NHL/NHLPA's Learn to Play Program.

Media Contact:

Katie Gardner

Director of Digital Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Pure Hockey