Pure Hockey Expands to Over 100 Stores with Acquisition of Perani's Hockey World

Move highlights retailer's commitment to serving players and families across the U.S.

HOLLISTON, Mass., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Hockey, the nation's leading destination for hockey equipment, apparel, and accessories, today announced the acquisition of Perani's Hockey World, a very successful and long-standing retailer with 22 locations across the Midwest and surrounding regions. The stores will be rebranded as Pure Hockey, bringing the company's total retail footprint to more than 110 locations nationwide.

The acquisition marks a significant step in Pure Hockey's expansion strategy, strengthening its presence in one of the sport's most passionate and fast-growing regions. With the addition of Perani's established locations and loyal customer base, Pure Hockey is well positioned to further elevate the retail experience through its industry-leading expertise and an unmatched selection of gear.

"We are thrilled to welcome Perani's Hockey World into the Pure Hockey family," said David Nectow, CEO of Pure Hockey. "The late Bob Perani started a hockey business many years ago and built an incredible foundation. Kevin Ward and Robert Perani Jr and their team have done a remarkable job with the Perani's business over the past 15-20 years. We've had many conversations over the years about doing something together and thankfully for us, the timing is now right. We're acquiring a business with a remarkable legacy rooted in exceptional service, strong community connections, and a genuine passion for the game. Their presence across the Midwest makes this an especially meaningful addition as we continue to grow in key markets. We look forward to building on that foundation with our expanded assortment, services, and resources."

"This is an exciting day for Perani's Hockey World and our customers," said Kevin Ward, President of Perani's Hockey World. "This next chapter allows us to enhance the overall in-store experience while continuing to deliver the personal service our customers know and trust. We are proud of what we've built and excited to grow under the Pure Hockey brand. There are no words that fully express our gratitude for all the support through the years."

For fifty years, Perani's Hockey World has been a trusted name in hockey retail, known for its knowledgeable staff and strong local relationships. As these stores transition to Pure Hockey, customers can expect the same familiar faces and high-quality service, enhanced by expanded in-store offerings including expert skate fitting, sharpening, and profiling, along with the Pure Rewards loyalty program and a seamless omnichannel shopping experience.

Pure Hockey's growth has been driven by a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, all rooted in a commitment to serving the hockey community at every level. Beyond retail, the company supports youth hockey programs, teams, and national initiatives, including Learn to Play, which helps introduce new players to the sport and foster long-term growth. The addition of Perani's locations further strengthens Pure Hockey's ability to invest in local markets as the game continues to grow.

For the latest updates on the acquisition, store transitions, and grand opening information, please visit www.purehockey.com.

About Perani's Hockey World

Bob Perani's Hockey World was established in 1976 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan. Perani's Hockey World is a specialty sporting goods retailer focused on hockey and lacrosse with 22 locations across the country. Perani's Hockey World brought their family-run business to emerging and existing hockey markets and provided a first-rate shopping experience that made them an industry leader.

About Pure Hockey

Pure Hockey is headquartered outside of Boston, MA. The company was founded in 1994 and was acquired by David Nectow and Sal Tiano in 2008. Nectow and Tiano started their hockey business in 2002 with the purchase of one hockey retail store in Massachusetts. Pure Hockey has since expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions and now operates two ecommerce sites and more than 110 stores in 32 states across the U.S. under the Pure Hockey and Pure Goalie brands. Pure Hockey is the Official Hockey Equipment Retailer of USA Hockey and the Retail Partner of the NHL/NHLPA's Learn to Play Program.

Media Contact:

Katie Gardner

Director of Digital Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Pure Hockey