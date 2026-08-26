Pure Leaf® Iced Tea Teams Up with Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova to Show How Breaks Can Be a Game Changer

In tennis, breaks aren't interruptions; they're part of the game. From changeovers to set breaks, players know that the right pause can help them return stronger. Pure Leaf believes the same is true beyond the court. In today's always-on culture, where people feel constant pressure to keep going, a small break with a refreshing, naturally caffeinated Pure Leaf Iced Tea can help people reset and recharge so they can return ready to take on whatever the day brings with confidence.

That's why Pure Leaf is bringing its tea breaks platform to one of the biggest moments in tennis. Through Amanda Anisimova's personal story, limited-edition Set Break Collection drops for fans, and an interactive experience in New York City, Pure Leaf is showing that breaks don't interrupt momentum; they help create it.

A Break That Transformed Amanda Anisimova's Game

Anisimova knows firsthand that meaningful breaks can be game changers. After stepping away from professional tennis in 2023 to intentionally reset, she returned to the game and propelled herself into a Top 10 spot among the world's leading female tennis players—an inspiring comeback.

To spotlight the power of meaningful breaks, Pure Leaf surprised Anisimova during the height of the 2026 tennis season with a much-needed tea break. What she thought was a routine press conference turned into a "Break Conference," a quiet, revitalizing moment for herself and her loved ones to reconnect and enjoy Pure Leaf Iced Tea, free of snapping cameras and rapid-fire questions. The moment was captured on film and will debut across Pure Leaf social channels, complemented by additional video content highlighting Amanda's personal journey.

"Taking a break from tennis gave me the time and space I needed to reset," said Anisimova. "The experience taught me that a break doesn't mean you've lost your drive. It can be exactly what you need to come back stronger, with a fresh perspective and greater confidence. Pure Leaf has long championed the value of taking breaks, and together, we're encouraging people to make space for the moments that help them reset and return ready for whatever comes next."

Introducing Pure Leaf's Tennis-Inspired Set Break Collection

Pure Leaf is giving fans a new way to tap into the excitement of peak tennis season with its tennis-inspired Set Break Collection.

Designed to inspire game-changing breaks during the afternoon slump, the limited-edition collection features a lineup of tennis-inspired prizes, exclusive merchandise and free Pure Leaf Iced Tea.

Beginning August 30 and continuing throughout the height of tennis season, fans can enter for a chance to win Set Break Collection drops by commenting on each specific drop post on Pure Leaf's Instagram (@PureLeaf). Each drop will open at 3 PM ET and close at 11:59 PM ET on the date listed below. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents OF THE 50 U.S./D.C., 18+ and age of majority (19+ in AL & NE). Ends 2:59 p.m. ET 9/14/26. Void where prohibited. Official Rules: https://fooji.info/PureLeafRules for complete details.

Pure Leaf Set Break Collection Drops:

Drop #1: A year's supply of Pure Leaf Iced Tea (Aug 30 – Sept 1)

A year's supply of real brewed Pure Leaf Iced Tea, complete with a custom cooler to keep every bottle chilled and ready for the perfect tea break.





A year's supply of real brewed Pure Leaf Iced Tea, complete with a custom cooler to keep every bottle chilled and ready for the perfect tea break. Drop #2: Premium at-home mocktail kit (Sept 2 – Sept 3)

A courtside classic reimagined for the perfect tea break. This premium at-home mocktail kit pairs Pure Leaf Iced Tea with tennis-inspired glassware, elevated accessories and more so fans can mix up a refreshing tennis-inspired iced tea mocktail at home.





A courtside classic reimagined for the perfect tea break. This premium at-home mocktail kit pairs Pure Leaf Iced Tea with tennis-inspired glassware, elevated accessories and more so fans can mix up a refreshing tennis-inspired iced tea mocktail at home. Drop #3: The Reset Set (Sept 4 – Sept 5)

The Reset Set, a chic Pure Leaf-inspired tennis apparel collection made for both on and off-court moments, featuring classic court-ready pieces, a cable-knit sweater and a visor.





The Reset Set, a chic Pure Leaf-inspired tennis apparel collection made for both on and off-court moments, featuring classic court-ready pieces, a cable-knit sweater and a visor. Drop #4: Amanda Anisimova-signed racquet (Sept 6 – Sept 7)

Amanda Anisimova's racquet model of choice, signed by Amanda herself, giving fans a chance to own a one-of-a-kind keepsake from one of tennis' standout stars.





Amanda Anisimova's racquet model of choice, signed by Amanda herself, giving fans a chance to own a one-of-a-kind keepsake from one of tennis' standout stars. Drop #5: Custom Pure Leaf racquet bag (Sept 8 – Sept 9)

A sleek custom Pure Leaf racquet bag designed with quality leather and embroidered to carry every match-day essential, with dedicated space for your racquet, tennis must-haves and, most importantly, an ice-cold Pure Leaf waiting when it's time to reset.





A sleek custom Pure Leaf racquet bag designed with quality leather and embroidered to carry every match-day essential, with dedicated space for your racquet, tennis must-haves and, most importantly, an ice-cold Pure Leaf waiting when it's time to reset. Drop #6: Tennis net hammock (Sept 10 – Sept 11)

A limited-edition hammock crafted from upcycled tennis nets and signed by Amanda Anisimova, this one-of-a-kind hammock invites fans to stretch out, slow down and savor a break between busy moments.





A limited-edition hammock crafted from upcycled tennis nets and signed by Amanda Anisimova, this one-of-a-kind hammock invites fans to stretch out, slow down and savor a break between busy moments. Drop #7: The Steep Suite (Sept 12 – Sept 13)

The Steep Suite, a premium at-home sauna paired with a custom cooler stocked with ice-cold Pure Leaf, designed to bring fans a revitalizing hot-and-cold reset moment at home.

"Tennis recognizes something many of us forget in our day-to-day lives: breaks have value," said Zach Harris, Vice President and General Manager, Pepsi Lipton Tea Partnership North America. "The sport shows that moments to pause, regroup and refocus aren't time away from performance; they're often what make performance possible. That's the belief we've championed for years at Pure Leaf, and this campaign and partnership with Amanda Anisimova are an opportunity to remind people that even small moments to reset with a tea break can have a meaningful impact."

The Pure Leaf Iced Tea Cart Near Bryant Park

Pure Leaf is also bringing tea breaks to fans gearing up for a day of tennis in New York. On September 2 from 2–5 PM ET, near Bryant Park (West 42nd Street between 5th and 6th Avenues), attendees can stop by the Pure Leaf Tea Break Cart to cool down with complimentary iced tea, signature mocktails and exclusive merch like visors and fans before heading to the grounds.

Across New York City, tennis-inspired out-of-home creative, including subway wraps along the MTA 7 Train and transit hub installations, will remind commuters that sometimes the best way to take on what's next starts with taking a tea break with Pure Leaf.

For more information on Pure Leaf's portfolio of iced teas, visit www.pureleaf.com and follow @PureLeaf on Instagram and TikTok.

About PepsiCo

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Media Contact:

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SOURCE Pure Leaf Iced Tea