NEW PURE LEAF MENTAL FOCUS ICED TEA: INTRODUCING THE BRAND'S FIRST FUNCTIONAL ICED TEA LINE WITH OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST JORDAN CHILES

In a world full of notifications, texts and endless to-dos, it has become increasingly difficult to focus on the projects that matter – a reason why more than 80% of Americans say they're looking for ways to unplug and take a break from the digital world*. To introduce Pure Leaf Mental Focus, Pure Leaf is teaming up with two-time Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and digital wellness tool Brick to highlight the importance of finding focus when it's needed most.

Pure Leaf Mental Focus Key Features

Product: New Pure Leaf Mental Focus, real brewed sparkling iced teas made with naturally occurring caffeine from black tea and added L-theanine (an amino acid found in tea leaves)

New Pure Leaf Mental Focus, real brewed sparkling iced teas made with naturally occurring caffeine from black tea and added L-theanine (an amino acid found in tea leaves) Benefit: Formulated to help support attention and focus amid everyday distractions

Formulated to help support attention and focus amid everyday distractions Flavors: Peach; Raspberry

Peach; Raspberry Nutrition: 69mg caffeine; 0g sugar; 0 calories (12 fl oz can)

69mg caffeine; 0g sugar; 0 calories (12 fl oz can) Availability: Nationwide including all major retailers, convenience stores, gas stations and online

"Functional drinks are no longer niche. People want products that keep up with their lives," says Zach Harris, Vice President and General Manager, Pepsi Lipton Tea Partnership North America. "Pure Leaf Mental Focus delivers great flavor, plus added benefits. It's a real brewed iced tea with naturally occurring caffeine from black tea and added L-theanine, making it a smart option for busy days, especially as packed schedules and constant distractions have become the norm."

How Jordan Chiles Finds Her Focus

Jordan Chiles knows what it takes to stay focused while juggling elite training, gymnastics competitions, school, and touring. Her ability to stay locked in under pressure reflects the mindset required to keep pace with a demanding schedule. Anchored by a consistent pre-competition routine that includes unplugging and meditating, Chiles prioritizes getting into the right headspace for whatever challenge comes next, big or small. Pure Leaf Mental Focus iced teas complement that routine, helping support focus throughout her day, from schoolwork to training to her daily to-do list.

"My days move fast, and distractions can add up quickly," says Chiles. "I've learned the biggest game changer is protecting my focus. Whether I'm heading into practice, studying, traveling, or preparing for a competition, I try to be intentional about where my energy goes and make sure I'm in the right headspace. Pure Leaf Mental Focus helps support my attention so I can lock in on what matters and take on whatever comes next."

The Mental Focus Dock

In an era of nonstop notifications, texts, and endless scrolling, Pure Leaf is partnering with Brick, a digital wellness tool designed to temporarily block distracting apps and websites on phones. Together, they created the Mental Focus Dock, a custom coaster that holds a can of Pure Leaf Mental Focus and a Brick device. The dock's base houses the Brick to enable blocking selected apps, while the top keeps Pure Leaf Mental Focus close at hand to help support focus and enable people to power through their to-do lists.

Beginning April 28, 2026, consumers can enter for a chance to win** a limited-edition Mental Focus Dock by visiting http://www.PureLeafMentalFocus.com. Winners will receive a Pure Leaf Mental Focus kit that includes both flavors of the new Pure Leaf Mental Focus iced tea – Raspberry and Peach, a Brick, and a limited-edition Mental Focus Dock.

For more information on Pure Leaf and the new Pure Leaf Mental Focus sparkling iced teas, visit PureLeaf.com and check out @PureLeaf on Instagram and TikTok. To find Pure Leaf Mental Focus in a store near you, please visit https://www.pureleaf.com/find-us/.

*Source: Talker Research, 2026

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Begins at 9:00 a.m. ET on 4/28/26 & ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 5/4/26. For official rules, visit PureLeafMentalFocus.com. Sponsor: Pepsi-Lipton Tea Partnership, under the authority of Pepsi-Cola Company.

ABOUT PEPSICO

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

ABOUT BRICK

Brick is the world's first digital wellness tool designed to turn smartphones back into tools, helping people design their environment for success and take back their time.

In a world designed for constant distraction, Brick introduces a simple but powerful idea: friction. By requiring a physical tap to enable or disable distracting apps, Brick creates a deliberate pause between impulse and action - turning smartphones back into tools.

Today, Brick is used in over 180 countries by more than hundreds of thousands of professionals, students, and families seeking to reclaim their time, focus, and attention. Whether for deep work, meaningful connection, or everyday presence, Brick helps people do more of what matters.

Founded in 2023 by Thomas "TJ" Driver and Zach Nasgowitz, graduates of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, Brick was born from a shared realization: even those building technology were struggling to control it. What started as a simple solution has grown into a global movement redefining how people interact with their devices.

Brick is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Learn more at www.getbrick.com or follow Brick on Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Contact:

Jessalyn Kieta

[email protected]

SOURCE Pure Leaf Iced Tea