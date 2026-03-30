purelyIV Launches Lab Testing Services in Metro Detroit

purelyIV introduces lab testing services to support more personalized, data-informed wellness and IV therapy care.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- purelyIV, a concierge mobile IV therapy provider serving Metro Detroit, has announced the launch of lab testing services designed to support more personalized health and wellness care.

The addition of lab testing allows clients to gain deeper insight into their health, identify potential nutrient deficiencies, and better understand symptoms such as fatigue, hormone-related changes, and metabolic concerns. By incorporating lab insights into care planning, purelyIV aims to support more informed and individualized decision-making.

The new lab offerings include panels focused on foundational wellness, hormone optimization for both men and women, metabolic health, cardiovascular risk, iron and fatigue, and comprehensive nutrient analysis.

Clients who choose lab testing will review their results with a nurse practitioner, who helps guide next steps based on individual goals, symptoms, and medical history. This approach is designed to provide a clearer understanding of each client's health and support more targeted care strategies over time.

Lab testing is not required for most IV therapy visits. purelyIV continues to offer direct-book hydration and wellness IV services, with lab testing serving as an additional option for those seeking more personalized insight or addressing more complex concerns.

"Our goal is to provide thoughtful, individualized care," said Erin Boumansour, nurse practitioner and co-owner of purelyIV. "Lab testing gives us the ability to better understand what each client needs and help guide more informed decisions moving forward."

purelyIV delivers mobile IV therapy and wellness services directly to clients' homes, offices, and hotels throughout Metro Detroit, with nurse practitioner oversight and licensed nursing care.

For more information, visit:

https://purelyiv.com/labs

Contact:

Michael Boumansour

***@purelyiv.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13136361

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE purelyIV